Patrick Shanahan | REUTERS

Asia Pacific / Politics

U.S. defense chief to meet Chinese counterpart during Singapore defense forum

Reuters

WASHINGTON - Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan will meet China’s defense minister at an Asia defense forum in Singapore, a senior U.S. defense official said Friday, at a time of strained relations between Beijing and Washington over trade and security.

Tensions between China and the United States have intensified in the past year, over an ongoing trade war and over the disputed South China Sea and U.S. support for self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

“We’re doing a pull aside (meeting) with the Chinese counterpart at Shangri-La,” said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe will deliver a speech on June 2 at the Shangri-La Dialogue, the first time since 2011 that a Chinese defense chief will be at the forum, having in recent years sent lower level officials.

“We’ve got a relationship with China that contains elements of both competition and cooperation,” the senior U.S. defense official said.

Shanahan’s predecessor, Jim Mattis, met Wei in Singapore last year.

Separately Friday, the Pentagon said U.S. and Chinese officials met in Washington earlier this week.

“The dialogue emphasized a constructive, results-oriented military relationship with a focus on maintaining open and clear communication, especially in times of crisis,” a Pentagon statement said. The two sides discussed topics that included South China Sea and North Korea.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal holds flowers after paying her respects at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday.
After Modi's win, record number of women set to enter Indian Parliament
A record number of women are set to enter India's Parliament after a marathon election that returned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power, initial results showed Friday. With most of the counti...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump talk in the garden of the hotel where they met for the second U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi on Feb. 28.
North Korea vows 'fiercer' response, end to nuclear talks if U.S. continues 'hostile acts'
North Korea said Friday that nuclear talks with the United States "will never be resumed" unless Washington halts what Pyongyang said were "hostile acts" and demands of "unilateral disarmament," wa...
A participant (wearing red), helped by an instructor, takes part in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record to "perform at least 250 continuous tandem skydives within four hours" at iFly Singapore indoor skydiving facility at the Sentosa Island resort in Singapore on Friday.
Singapore special needs youngsters set 'indoor skydive' record in wind tunnel
Children with special needs set a world record in Singapore on Friday by performing hundreds of "indoor skydives" in a massive wind tunnel. Scores of youngsters and their teachers did simulated,...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Patrick Shanahan | REUTERS

, , , ,