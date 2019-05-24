Consumer agency orders McDonald's Japan to pay ¥21 million for improper labeling of two items

McDonald’s Co. (Japan) was ordered to pay ¥21.7 million for improperly labeling ingredients for a burger and a muffin, the Consumer Affairs Agency said Friday.

When the fast-food chain sold its Tokyo Roast Beef Burger and Tokyo Roast Beef Muffin products for two months from August 2017, more than half of the patties were made from molded rather than sliced beef as shown in a television advertisement, according to the agency.

The proper ingredients were not displayed on the company’s website or restaurants, the agency said.

Many consumers who bought the items complained about the disparity between the TV advertisement and the actual burgers on Twitter.

The agency ordered the company to improve its labelling last July, saying molded beef accounted for 58 percent of the meat in the products.

McDonald’s Japan said it takes the order seriously and will improve its product information.