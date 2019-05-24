Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar slips below ¥110 in Tokyo trading on economic worries

JIJI

The dollar slipped below ¥110 in Tokyo on Friday as a risk-off mood grew due to uncertainty over the global economy amid intensifying U.S.-China trade friction.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.53-53, down from ¥110.29-29 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1188-1188, up from $1.1140-1140, and at ¥122.54-55, down from ¥122.86-88.

The greenback moved on a weak note below ¥109.70 in early trading, after losing ground in overseas markets Thursday following a drop in long-term U.S. Treasury bond yields reflecting growing concerns over future developments in the world economy.

After falling below ¥109.50, the U.S. unit regained steam to top ¥109.70 later in the morning thanks to buying by Japanese importers. But it lost momentum again under the weight of renewed selling.

In late hours, the dollar faced selling induced by a decline in Treasury yields in off-hours trading, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service company said.

The dollar-yen pair saw crosscurrents of selling and buying for position adjustment ahead of the weekend, one market source said.

Players are “keeping a close tab” on four-day European Parliament elections that started on Thursday, among other events, the source said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

MRI International Inc.'s company headquarters in Las Vegas in 2013
Chief of huge MRI Ponzi scheme that straddled Tokyo and Las Vegas gets 50-year term in U.S.
The former head of an investment firm that operated in Tokyo and Las Vegas was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison, for swindling thousands of Japanese victims in what prosecutors called a ...
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue *left), gestures as he answers a question from a reporter during a meeting to support America's farmers and ranchers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House Thursday in Washington.
Trump says 'very dangerous' Huawei may be included in U.S.-China trade deal
President Donald Trump said Thursday that U.S. complaints against Huawei Technologies Co. might be resolved within the framework of a U.S.-China trade deal, while at the same time calling the Chine...
Image Not Available
Nikkei continues to fall on weak U.S. equities
The benchmark Nikkei average lost further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, with investor sentiment dampened by a continued fall in U.S. shares overnight amid growing concerns over the ...

,