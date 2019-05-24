Business

Pair of Yubari melons fetch record ¥5 million at season's first auction in Hokkaido

Kyodo

SAPPORO - A pair of specially grown hybrid melons cultivated in the city of Yubari, Hokkaido, fetched a record ¥5 million ($45,500) on Friday in the season’s first auction.

The bid price at a Sapporo wholesale market beat the all-time high of ¥3.2 million paid in the first auction of Yubari melons last year.

The premium cantaloupe is known for its soft juicy orange-colored flesh and high sugar content. The melons usually sell for ¥4,000 to ¥10,000 each and are often given as gifts in Japan.

The successful bidder, Tokyo-based Pokka Sapporo Food & Beverage Ltd., said it decided to make a bid — its first at the auction — to mark the 10th anniversary of the release of its melon-flavored soda water.

“As our company was founded in Sapporo, I had been thinking there must be something I can do for Hokkaido,” said President Yoshihiro Iwata, 57.

The company said it plans to first display the melons at Sapporo Dome and New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, before taking them for color and scent analysis to help in the development of new products.

The harvesting of melons began Thursday morning in Yubari, a city widely known for its production of the fruit, and is expected to reach its peak in early July, according to the local agricultural cooperative.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Japan remains the world's largest investor for the 28th consecutive year, according to the Finance Ministry.
Japan was still world's biggest investor at end of 2018, trailed by Germany and China
The net balance of external assets held by the Japanese government, companies and individual investors stood at ¥341.56 trillion ($3.11 trillion) at the end of 2018, remaining the world's largest f...
A statue of the Nintendo Co. video-game character Mario stands on display in the Akihabara district of Tokyo.
Mario Kart Tour could be the monster mobile hit that Japan gaming giant Nintendo needs
More than four years after a much-ballyhooed entry into mobile gaming, industry giant Nintendo Co. remains bereft of a monster smartphone hit. But the wait may finally be over. Mario Kart Tour, ...
Edwin Fujinaga
Chief of huge MRI Ponzi scheme that straddled Tokyo and Las Vegas gets 50-year term in U.S.
The former head of an investment firm that operated in Tokyo and Las Vegas was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for swindling thousands of Japanese victims in what prosecutors called a $1.5...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This pair of melons from Yubari, Hokkaido, sold for a record ¥5 million in the season's first auction Friday. | KYODO

, , , ,