British Museum open's largest manga exhibition outside Japan

LONDON - The world’s largest exhibition of manga outside Japan opened Thursday at the British Museum in London.

Some 70 manga series from about 50 artists, including Osamu Tezuka’s “Astro Boy” and Eiichiro Oda’s “One Piece,” are being displayed on roughly 1,100 square meters of floor space through Aug. 26.

Manga is “the modern graphic art of storytelling first perfected in Japan and is now loved all over the world,” Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum, said in a statement.

“Building on Japan’s centuries-old tradition, the best manga have the visual power to excite us and draw us into their world, with inventive storylines that engage our emotions,” Fischer said.

The entrance fee is £19.50 (roughly ¥2700) for adults. Visitors are allowed to freely read manga.

The exhibition touches on subjects such as the history of manga, manga’s place in society and the fan culture it has sparked such as with comic markets and cosplay.

Gengoro Tagame, author of manga series “Otouto no Otto” (“My Brother’s Husband”), which features topics including same-sex marriage, said, “I hope more people will become familiar with manga.”

