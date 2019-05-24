Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (second, left) and Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde (second, right) react to the wind during an event announcing the creation of a new space for Indigenous Peoples at 100 Wellington Street, across from Parliament Hill, in Ottawa in 2017. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Canada's Trudeau exonerates Cree chief wrongly imprisoned in 1885

Reuters

OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has been criticized by some indigenous communities, on Thursday apologized and posthumously exonerated a Cree chief unjustly imprisoned for treason more than 130 years ago.

The Liberal prime minister received widespread support from Canada’s First Nations when he ran for office four years ago promising to reconcile Canada with the native peoples wronged during the country’s colonial past.

Chief Poundmaker, or Pihtokahanapiwiyin, was a Cree leader during Canada’s North-West Rebellion of 1885. Historians have said he helped prevent a massacre of federal soldiers during a battle with the primarily French-speaking rebels, who were descendants of First Nation and European settlers.

But when the rebellion ended and Poundmaker sought peace with the government, he was arrested, accused of treason and jailed for seven months before being released because of bad health in 1886. He died shortly after.

“We recognize that during his lifetime Chief Poundmaker was not treated justly nor showed the respect he deserved as a leader of his people,” Trudeau said during the ceremony at the Poundmaker Cree Nation reserve in Saskatchewan.

“It is my sincere hope that, by coming together today and taking this important step together as equal partners, we can continue the important work of reconciling the past and renewing our relationship,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau was escorted to the stage by Cree members in traditional clothing and headdresses amid ceremonial singing and drumming. Traditional Cree teepees were set up around the stage where he spoke.

The prime minister later shook hands with current Poundmaker Cree Chief Duane Antoine and kneeled to place tobacco on Poundmaker’s grave as a sign of respect.

“Poundmaker was a diplomat, a peace maker, and was practicing reconciliation already in the 19th century,” Antoine said. “The truth is now known, and he will be remembered in history as a national hero.”

Trudeau has made a number of apologies for Canada’s historic failings. Last year he visited indigenous people in British Columbia to apologize for the hanging of six chiefs 150 years ago. Soon thereafter he said he was sorry for Canada’s refusal in 1939 to take in a ship carrying more than 900 Jewish refugees.

Trudeau is facing a tough re-election bid in about five months, and is trailing his Conservative Party rival slightly in opinion polls.

In the past few months some indigenous groups have criticized the prime minister.

In March, when an indigenous protester shouted at a Liberal Party fundraiser about the government’s failure to address mercury poisoning on the reserve, Trudeau said, “Thank you for your donation.” After a considerable uproar, he apologized.

Earlier this year, Trudeau fired Jody Wilson-Raybould from his government and later ejected her from the party amid a scandal over allegations of government interference in a corporate corruption case.

Until January, she had served as Canada’s first indigenous justice minister. Her treatment was condemned by many indigenous leaders in her home province of British Columbia.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This undated Pennsylvania Department of Transportation photo shows Robert Bowers. A lawyer for Bowers, charged in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, says he still wants to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence. Judy Clarke appeared in a federal courtroom Thursday and told a judge she hopes the case against Bowers can be resolved without a trial.
Pittsburgh synagogue massacre suspect wants plea deal for life sentence: lawyer
A lawyer for the man charged in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre says he still wants to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence. Judy Clarke appeared in a federal courtroom Thursday and to...
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivers a speech during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran last month.
Iran says it will not surrender even if it is bombed
Iran will not surrender to U.S. pressure and will not abandon its goals even if it is bombed, President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday, stepping up the war of words between the Islamic Republic an...
Netherlands Minister for Foreign Affairs Stephanus Abraham Blok addresses the United Nations Security Council meeting on the protection of civilians in armed conflict Thursday.
Netherlands wants tribunal to try some Islamic State members for 'mass atrocity crimes'
The Netherlands called Thursday for the establishment of a tribunal to prosecute members of the Islamic State extremist group responsible for "mass atrocity crimes." Dutch Foreign Minister Stef ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (second, left) and Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde (second, right) react to the wind during an event announcing the creation of a new space for Indigenous Peoples at 100 Wellington Street, across from Parliament Hill, in Ottawa in 2017. | REUTERS

, , , , ,