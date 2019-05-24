World / Crime & Legal

Pittsburgh synagogue massacre suspect wants plea deal for life sentence: lawyer

AP

PITTSBURGH - A lawyer for the man charged in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre says he still wants to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence.

Judy Clarke appeared in a federal courtroom Thursday and told a judge she hopes the case against Robert Bowers can be resolved without a trial. The 46-year-old truck driver wasn’t in court.

Authorities say Bowers killed 11 people and wounded seven at Tree of Life synagogue last October. It was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors in Pittsburgh have previously indicated their intent to seek the death penalty against Bowers, but a final decision rests with the U.S. attorney general.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti said Thursday the death penalty review process is ongoing. He says the government won’t discuss plea negotiations in open court.

This undated Pennsylvania Department of Transportation photo shows Robert Bowers.

