Narendra Modi's BJP takes strong lead in vote counting in India's massive election

Early counting in the world’s biggest election shows Indian Prime Minister Modi’s ruling coalition is heading for another five-year term in office.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has now extended its lead to more than 262 seats, while Congress is ahead in 52 seats, official election commission results showed as of 9:52 am local time.

Markets opened strongly, with the Sensex and the Nifty indexes rising more than 1 percent in early trading, while the rupee advanced 0.2 percent to 69.56 per dollar.

The Election Commission of India began counting at 8 a.m. local time after a six-weeklong process that began on April 11. India uses electronic voting machines, so counting should be completed on the same day. There’s roughly 900 million registered voters, and with turnout at around 67 percent that’s more than 600 million people casting ballots.

Ahead of counting, opposition leaders and the country’s former president have raised questions about the integrity of the electronic voting machines. The agency has rejected these accusations, but complaints may continue as results roll in.

Nearly all exit polls predicted Modi’s BJP and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance would sweep to a comfortable victory over the rival Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, and its United Progressive Alliance.

Although exit polls are often inaccurate in India, opinion surveys ahead of the polls had also predicted Modi would return to power, although at the helm of a slightly weaker coalition.

The election in India, the world’s fastest-growing major economy, took place amid rising concerns about unemployment, protests by impoverished farmers and in the wake of a deadly suicide bombing and military confrontation with Pakistan that darkened the national mood. Campaigning quickly got ugly, with Modi calling an assassinated former prime minister corrupt and rival political party supporters clashing violently in eastern India.

Under the BJP, the government has launched sprawling welfare programs to benefit the poor and surprised markets by sparring with central bank chiefs and eradicating 86 percent of currency overnight. His government gradually pivoted to a more populist economic program after launching structural reforms, such as a landmark goods and services tax.

Modi’s government has also adopted a more muscular posture toward rival Pakistan, eventually launching retaliatory airstrikes after attempting diplomatic outreach to Islamabad earlier in its tenure. Indian troops also faced off against China in the Himalayas before orchestrating a detente with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

If Modi is returned to power, he’ll likely spend the next five years focusing on the promises he made in 2014 that targeted the aspirations of the middle class and business community, said Sandeep Shastri, a political scientist and pro vice chancellor at Jain University in Bangalore.

“While they will continue to have the pro-poor stance that they’ve followed for the last five years, I think they’ll expand their bag of policies to focus much more on the middle class, the upper middle class and the business class,” Shastri said.