This handout picture released by the U.S. Navy on Monday shows an F/A-18E Super Hornet from "the Fist of the Fleet" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 25 landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) at the Gulf. | MC3 JEFF SHERMAN / NAVY OFFICE OF INFORMATION / VIA AFP-JIJI

Plan said in works to send up to 10,000 more U.S. troops to Mideast amid Iran threat

WASHINGTON - U.S. officials say the Pentagon will present plans to the White House to send up to 10,000 more American troops to the Middle East to beef up defenses against potential Iranian threats.

The officials say no decision has been made and it’s not clear if the White House will approve sending all or just some of the requested forces. Officials say the troops will be defensive forces, and the discussions include additional Patriot missile batteries and more ships.

The Thursday morning meeting comes as tensions with Iran continue to simmer. Defense leaders told congressional officials Tuesday that the U.S. doesn’t want to go to war with Iran and wants to de-escalate the situation.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the plans have not been formally announced.

