A woman creates a makeshift memorial, in front of the Municipal Palace in Ajalpan, Puebla, Mexico, for two pollsters mistaken for criminals who were killed and burned by a mob in 2015. Mexico's National Human Rights Commission released a report Wednesday that said vigilante attacks in which mobs injure or kill people suspected of wrongdoing are increasing. | AP

Vigilante attacks on the rise in Mexico as year's victims top 100

MEXICO CITY - Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission says vigilante attacks in which mobs injure or kill people suspected of wrongdoing are increasing.

The commission says there have been 241 such attacks since the start of last year, compared to 162 in the previous three years combined.

There have already been 67 attacks with 107 victims so far this year. Since the start of 2015, 121 people have been killed in such attacks.

Its report released Wednesday says the attacks are expressions of the country’s insecurity, violence and impunity.

The report cautioned that there are no official statistics and that cases were collected from media reports and a survey.

The attacks have occurred most frequently in the central states of Puebla and Mexico.

