Giant balloons in the shape of a Chinese military tank and "Tank Man" are seen in front of Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall in Taipei on Tuesday, ahead of 30th anniversary of the 1989 military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific

Taiwan's balloon 'Tank Man' marks run-up to 30th anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown

Reuters

TAIPEI - A Taiwanese artist has created giant inflatables of a tank and “Tank Man” — the lone protester who stood in front of a convoy of tanks on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square — to mark 30 years since China’s bloody crackdown on the pro-democracy movement. The photograph of a man in a white shirt standing in the path of the tanks has become one of the most recognized images of the 20th century, and a symbol of peaceful protest.

The balloons are on display in the Taiwanese capital Taipei, by the Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall, one of the country’s most famous landmarks.

Mention of the June 4, 1989, crackdown is heavily censored in Chinese news and social media. The ruling Communist Party has never declared how many protesters were killed in and around Tiananmen Square.

“As a Taiwanese I hope I can help China to also achieve democracy one day. So I think it is important to the Taiwanese people to continue discussing this topic — preventing people from forgetting this event and reminding the Taiwanese people that the regime in China is dangerous,” said the artist, Shake.

“This thing has already been washed away by (China’s) authoritarian political view,” she added, noting Hong Kong and Taiwan are commemorating the event.

Visitors to the memorial hall posed for photographs with the balloons.

“Both the place and timing to put this up require courage, there are so many tourists from China coming to Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall,” said Su Yung-Hua, a 21-year-old student.

She called the artwork a “statement against the Chinese government.”

“I think it is very brave to put it here and I am quite concerned that there could be someone who pops it with a needle at night.”

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Protesters clash with police in Thamrin, Jakarta, Indonesia, early on May 22.
Jakarta governor says six dead in Indonesia post-election unrest
Six people died in civil unrest that gripped parts of Jakarta on Tuesday night after the election commission confirmed that President Joko Widodo won last month's election, the governor of the Indo...
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte addresses troops at Camp Crame, in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, in 2018.
Rodrigo Duterte tightens grip on power with landslide win in Philippine polls
Allies of President Rodrigo Duterte stormed to a landslide victory in midterm polls, final results showed Wednesday, dissolving a last check on his controversial rule. Loyalists won both houses ...
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Eakins Oval in Philadelphia on Saturday.
North Korea labels Joe Biden an 'imbecile,' in contrast to effusive praise for Trump
North Korea, which has offered effusive praise for U.S. President Donald Trump, delivered a scathing rebuke of one of his top Democratic foes, Joe Biden, for insulting leader Kim Jong Un, calling t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Giant balloons in the shape of a Chinese military tank and "Tank Man" are seen in front of Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall in Taipei on Tuesday, ahead of 30th anniversary of the 1989 military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. | REUTERS Giant balloons in the shape of a Chinese military tank and "Tank Man," an artwork by artist Shake, are seen in front of Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall in Taipei on Tuesday, ahead of 30th anniversary of the 1989 military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square . | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,