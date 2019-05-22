President of Planned Parenthood Leana Wen speaks during a protest over abortion bans, Tuesday outside the Supreme Court in Washington. A coalition of dozens of groups held a National Day of Action to Stop the Bans, with other events planned throughout the week. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

States sue over rule allowing clinicians to refuse abortions on moral or religious grounds

AP

NEW YORK - Nearly two dozen states and municipalities sued the federal government Tuesday to stop a new rule that lets health care clinicians decline to provide abortions and other services that conflict with their moral or religious beliefs.

The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court asks a judge to declare the rule unconstitutional and say it was passed in an arbitrary and capricious manner. The rule was issued by the Department of Health and Human Services and is scheduled to take effect in July. San Francisco had previously filed a similar action.

The department has said the rule requires hospitals, universities, clinics and other entities that receive federal funding to certify compliance with some 25 federal laws protecting conscience and religious rights.

Most laws pertain to medical procedures such as abortion, sterilization and assisted suicide.

The department has previously said that past administrations haven’t done enough to protect such rights in the medical field.

The suit is being brought by Colorado; Connecticut; Delaware; the District of Columbia; Hawaii; Chicago, Cook County and the state of Illinois; Maryland; Massachusetts; Michigan; Minnesota; Nevada; New Jersey; New Mexico; New York City and state; Oregon; Pennsylvania; Rhode Island; Vermont; Virginia; and Wisconsin.

A spokesman for federal government lawyers declined comment on the lawsuit.

The city of San Francisco sued over the regulation on May 2, hours after President Donald Trump announced it during a White House Rose Garden speech marking the National Day of Prayer.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said the new lawsuit is meant to stop the federal government from “giving health care providers free license to openly discriminate and refuse care to patients.”

She called it a “gross misinterpretation of religious freedom that will have devastating consequences on communities throughout the country.”

According to the lawsuit, the rule drastically expands the number of health providers who can refuse to provide services, allowing everyone from ambulance drivers to receptionists and customer service representatives at insurance companies to cite the rule.

The lawsuit said the rule conflicts with various state laws requiring health care professionals to carry out certain actions even if they cannot comply with some health-care directives for reasons of conscience.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Washington first U.S. state to legalize composting of human remains
Washington on Tuesday became the first U.S. state to legalize human composting after its eco-friendly governor signed a bill to that effect in a bid to cut carbon emissions from burials and cremati...
In this May 15 photo shot through a window, passengers ride a public transit bus through the Iztapalapa borough of Mexico City. Vicious armed robberies have gotten so common aboard buses in Mexico City that commuters have come up with a clever if disheartening solution: Many are buying fake cellphones, to hand over to thieves instead of their real smartphones.
Mexicans buy fake cellphones to hand over amid spike in bus muggings
Armed robberies have gotten so common aboard buses in Mexico City that commuters have come up with a clever if disheartening solution: Many are buying fake cellphones, to hand over to thieves inste...
Polish ruling party lawmaker Arkadiusz Mularczyk talks to The Associated Press in the parliament building in Warsaw on Tuesday about a report that assesses Poland's World War II losses and that, he says, will be given to the German government. Contrary to Germany claims, Mularczyk says there are no documents or records suggesting that Poles ever renounced the right to seek WWII reparations from Berlin
Poland never renounced right to seek German WWII reparations: official
A Polish official said his country is entitled to seek World War II reparations from Germany, arguing Tuesday that no documents or records show Poland ever renounced its right to do so. Berlin h...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

President of Planned Parenthood Leana Wen speaks during a protest over abortion bans, Tuesday outside the Supreme Court in Washington. A coalition of dozens of groups held a National Day of Action to Stop the Bans, with other events planned throughout the week. | AP

, , , ,