10-year-old Japanese go professional debuts on international stage

Kyodo

BEIJING - Japan’s youngest professional go player, 10-year-old Sumire Nakamura, debuted in an international match in Beijing on Tuesday in a game that was closely watched in China.

Nakamura, who officially entered the lowest professional rank of shodan in April, competed against 27-year-old Wang Chenxing, a Chinese fifth-degree go player.

Nakamura, who was beaten by Wang, has drawn a lot of attention in China as a new Japanese star, a woman in her 30s said in Beijing.

Nakamura’s game was broadcast live online.

China is one of the world’s greatest go nations, along with South Korea.

The Tokyo-born Nakamura started playing the board game at the age of 3. She took part in Japan’s national tournament for boys and girls when she was in the second grade.

After honing her skills in South Korea in recent years, she is now living in Japan and attending elementary school in Osaka.

Nakamura has pledged to make efforts to become a go player who can compete on the world stage.

Her 46-year-old father, Shinya Nakamura, is a ninth-degree professional go player.

