Bemused followers of Foreign Minister Taro Kono were left scratching their heads Tuesday after he posted a bizarre tweet in Japanese from his official account about bacon, sparking tongue-in-cheek speculation he could be tweeting classified information in code.

National

Japan foreign minister puzzles followers with bizarre 'bacon' tweet

AFP-JIJI

Bemused followers of Foreign Minister Taro Kono were left scratching their heads Tuesday after a bizarre tweet about bacon, sparking tongue-in-cheek speculation he could be tweeting classified information in code.

“Ah, bacon is in fact ^%£$+*.!%….” Kono tweeted in Japanese from his verified account to his 513,000 followers, prompting confusion and many times the number of retweets and ‘likes’ he usually gets from more orthodox tweets about diplomatic meetings.

On Sunday, he tweeted his son had greeted him by “screaming bacon with all his might” when he returned home in the early hours.

“What does he want to do?” he tweeted, uploading an image of a sheet of paper on which someone had handwritten the word “bacon” in Japanese.

By late Tuesday, his account had reverted to the more mundane, with the minister announcing his attendance at a meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris.

There was no further comment on the bacon affair and ministry officials were tight-lipped on the issue.

“We are not in a position to say as it’s his own Twitter account,” a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

The mysterious tweet lit up Japanese social media, with a rash of users guessing at a “secret diplomatic meaning.” One thought it might be a reference to trade, with U.S. President Donald Trump due to arrive later this week for talks.

Others were concerned for the minister’s well-being, with one user saying he had “a breakdown because he’s overworked” and another wondering whether he had been affected by the weather, as heavy winds and rain lashed the Japanese capital.

Trump, a prolific Twitter user, baffled his millions of followers just months after taking office when he mysteriously tweeted: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” sparking speculation as to what “covfefe” meant.

He later deleted the tweet, replacing it with: “Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’ ??? Enjoy!”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Lawmaker Hodaka Maruyama says he will not resign as a Diet member as he faces reporters in Tokyo on Monday.
In joint resolution, LDP and Komeito rebuke lawmaker Hodaka Maruyama over 'war' comment
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito on Tuesday jointly submitted to the Diet a resolution rebuking an opposition lawmaker who recently came under fire for suggesti...
People hold their umbrellas tightly as strong winds and heavy rain hit central Tokyo on Tuesday morning.
Shizuoka city advises some residents to evacuate as torrential downpours hit parts of Japan's mai...
Heavy rain lashed Japan's main island of Honshu on Tuesday, disrupting rush-hour transport and prompting one city to advise residents to evacuate. The western city of Wakayama was deluged by 55....
Daily logs of Ground Self-Defense Force activities in South Sudan are shown in a file photo from 2017.
Japan shifts toward digital storage of records after Moritomo, SDF and other scandals
The government plans to shift toward digital management of most public records by the time the new National Archives of Japan building opens in fiscal 2026, aiming to prevent the record manageme...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Bemused followers of Foreign Minister Taro Kono were left scratching their heads Tuesday after he posted a bizarre tweet in Japanese from his official account about bacon, sparking tongue-in-cheek speculation he could be tweeting classified information in code.

, , , ,