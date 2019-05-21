Pierre Lambert, the father of French quadriplegic Vincent Lambert, who has been in a deep vegetative state for more than a decade, arrives with two monks at the Sebastopol Hospital in Reims, France, Monday. | REUTERS

World / Science & Health

French court tells doctors to resume life support for paralyzed patient

Reuters

STRASBOURG, FRANCE - A French appeals court on Monday ordered doctors to resume giving food and water to a French quadriplegic, lawyers said, some 12 hours after medics switched off the man’s life support against his parents’ will.

The fate of Vincent Lambert has renewed a fierce debate over the right to die that has split his family and the country.

“The feeding and hydration of Vincent must be restarted without delay,” declared Jean Paillot, a lawyer for Lambert’s parents who launched multiple legal bids to keep his care going. “It’s a huge victory, and only the first.”

The 42-year-old former psychiatric nurse has been in a vegetative state since a motorcycle accident in 2008. He has almost no consciousness, but can breath without a respirator and occasionally moves his eyes.

His wife, Rachel, and some of his siblings say care should be withdrawn. But Lambert’s Catholic parents, backed by other relatives, say he should be kept alive and have launched a series of legal bids to keep his care going.

His doctors in the northeastern city of Reims said earlier this month that they would start withdrawing care after all legal avenues had been exhausted.

Earlier on Monday, the medical team stopped feeding Lambert food and water through a gastric tube and was administering sedatives. Lambert’s mother, Viviane, branded them “monsters.”

Lambert’s parents filed a last-ditch legal bid to keep him alive at the European Court of Human Rights and appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron to intervene.

The Strasbourg-based tribunal declared there was no violation of Lambert’s right to life in the medics’ decision, while the French president said the decision on Lambert’s fate did not rest with him.

“But it is for me to hear the emotion that has been stirred and to respond,” Macron added in a statement on Facebook. “All the medical experts have concluded that his condition is irreversible.”

However, in a stunning twist, the Paris Appeal Court ruled that doctors must respect a May 3 request made by the U.N. Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to the French government that it prevent the euthanasia of Lambert while his case is examined.

Euthanasia is illegal in France, but in 2016 a law was introduced giving terminally ill patients the right to be put into continuous deep sedation (CDS) by doctors until death. The law draws a distinction between euthanasia and CDS, making France the first country to legislate in such a way.

Lambert’s case has divided opinion in France.

“We cannot keep him like this, as a vegetable for decades,” said 70-year-old Parisian Marie-Laure Jean. “There have been court rulings, the doctors have given their advice. We have to let him go.”

But pensioner Caroline Lorsin saw the other side: “I’m putting myself in his parents’ shoes. It must be hard for them.”

Euthanasia is permitted in various forms in the Netherlands, Belgium, Colombia, Luxembourg and Canada, while assisted suicide, which involves a doctor helping a patient to end their own life, is permitted in several U.S. states.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures as he speaks during a rally in front of Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas on Monday. Maduro rallied hundreds of his supporters in Caracas on Monday to mark the anniversary of his controversial re-election in May 2018 polls widely denounced as rigged.
Despite Venezuela's upheaval, Maduro touts an anniversary since disputed polls
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday celebrated the anniversary of his disputed re-election amid a growing humanitarian crisis and political upheaval. Maduro tweeted that the May 20, 20...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs for a campaign rally from the White House in Washington Monday.
Trump loses suit challenging subpoena for financial records, is also denied stay pending appeal
A U.S. judge on Monday ruled in favor of a U.S. House of Representatives committee seeking President Donald Trump's financial records from his accounting firm, dealing an early setback to the Trump...
A fighter loyal to Libya's internationally recognized government walks inside a building on the outskirts of Tripoli May 16.
U.N. alleges possible war crime as Libya gunmen cut water pipeline to besieged Tripoli
Gunmen have cut off the main water pipeline to Libya's besieged capital, Tripoli, spelling more misery for residents already reeling from weeks of fighting. The United Nations said the water blo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Pierre Lambert, the father of French quadriplegic Vincent Lambert, who has been in a deep vegetative state for more than a decade, arrives with two monks at the Sebastopol Hospital in Reims, France, Monday. | REUTERS Jerome Triomphe (left), one of the two lawyers of the parents of Vincent Lambert, a quadriplegic man who has been in a vegetative state for the last decade, celebrates in Paris as he receives the news by the Paris Court of Appeal that ordered the restoration of the treatments to keep the 42 years old man alive, as they take part in a white march Monday. | AFP-JIJI People make the thumbs-up as a gesture in support of pro-life as they take part in a white march Monday in Paris from the Ministry of health to the Elysee Palace to ask for a presidential pardon for Vincent Lambert, a quadriplegic man who has been in a vegetative state for the last decade. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,