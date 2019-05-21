In this Friday photo released by the U.S. Navy, the USS Abraham Lincoln sails in the Arabian Sea near the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge. Commercial airliners flying over the Persian Gulf risk being targeted by "miscalculation or misidentification" from the Iranian military amid heightened tensions between the Islamic Republic and the U.S., American diplomats warned Saturday, even as both Washington and Tehran say they don't seek war. | MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 1ST CLASS BRIAN M. WILBUR, U.S. NAVY / VIA AP

World

U.S. aircraft carrier seen as barometer of tensions with Iran

AP

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Ordered by the White House to the Persian Gulf, the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier has become a 100,000-ton barometer of the tensions between Iran and the U.S.

So far, the Lincoln and its accompanying ships have yet to enter the gulf through the Strait of Hormuz. It has been filmed by the U.S. Navy on Friday carrying out exercises with other American warships in the Arabian Sea, which is over 1,000 km (620 miles) away.

While U.S. military officials aren’t publicly explaining the delay, it may be to calm nerves before the ships pass through the strait, a narrow waterway where Iran often shadows American vessels.

In December, about 30 Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels trailed the USS John C. Stennis aircraft carrier and its strike group through the strait as Associated Press journalists on board watched. One small vessel launched what appeared to be a commercial-grade drone to film the U.S. ships.

Other transits have seen the Iranians fire rockets away from American warships or test-fire their machine guns. The Guard’s small fast boats often cut in front of the massive carriers, running dangerously close to running into them.

The Guard has perfected “swarm attacks” on carriers, with bomb-carrying drones and sea-to-sea and surface-to-sea missiles in its arsenal.

Iran has increasingly threatened to close the strait if it is unable to sell its own crude oil to the global market as a result of the U.S. pressure campaign following Washington’s withdrawal a year ago from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Any transit through the strait also carries the risk of a catastrophic mistake by either side spinning out of control. In 1988, a U.S. warship accidentally shot down an Iranian commercial airliner, killing all 290 on board.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Andre Gantois shows photos of his parents, Wilburn Henderson and mother Irene Gantois, in Ludres, eastern France, May 8. Wilburn Henderson landed on Omaha beach just after D-Day, fought through Normandy, suffered a head wound in the closing months of the war and met Irene Gantois at a hospital in occupied Germany.
'No longer in a fog': DNA test uncovers D-Day love story 75 years later
After decades of searching, Andre Gantois had lost hope. The retired French postal worker figured he'd likely go to his grave without ever knowing who his father was, unable to identify the U.S....
Image Not Available
Venezuela says possibly at least 20 passengers missing after boat sinks in Caribbean
A small boat carrying at least 20 people from Venezuela sank in Caribbean coastal waters and most of those on board are missing, an official said Monday, in what appeared to be another case of Vene...
Image Not Available
NY bill to let U.S. House see Trump's state returns narrowed
A proposal that would grant Congress access to New York state tax returns filed by President Donald Trump has been revised to address concerns that it could jeopardize the privacy of anyone who fil...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

In this Friday photo released by the U.S. Navy, the USS Abraham Lincoln sails in the Arabian Sea near the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge. Commercial airliners flying over the Persian Gulf risk being targeted by "miscalculation or misidentification" from the Iranian military amid heightened tensions between the Islamic Republic and the U.S., American diplomats warned Saturday, even as both Washington and Tehran say they don't seek war. | MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 1ST CLASS BRIAN M. WILBUR, U.S. NAVY / VIA AP

, , , ,