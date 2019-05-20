National / Politics

South Korea to 'carefully review' Japan's call for arbitration on wartime labor

Kyodo

SEOUL - The South Korean government will “carefully review” Japan’s request for arbitration in the dispute over compensation for laborers made to work during Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that “our government today received an official letter from the Japanese side through a diplomatic channel asking for the convening of a mediation panel” based on a 1965 bilateral agreement that addressed problems of property and claims between the two nations. “The government will carefully review the Japanese side’s action in every aspect.”

Earlier Monday, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said it has requested the establishment of an arbitration panel involving members of a third country as provided for under the accord, after months went by without Seoul responding to Tokyo’s move to seek a diplomatic solution.

Relations between the two countries have become particularly tense since October, when South Korea’s top court ordered a Japanese steel-maker to compensate former Korean laborers for forced work. Since then, a number of similar rulings have been handed down on other Japanese companies.

Despite the rulings, the companies have refused to comply in line with Tokyo’s position that the issue of compensation was resolved “finally and completely” under the accord.

That has prompted some of the former laborers who have won cases against Japanese firms to begin proceedings to sell off assets held by the firms in South Korea, increasing a sense of urgency in Tokyo to act through the dispute settlement mechanism under the 1965 accord.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Yuka Ogino
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill AKB48 spin-off group member
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill a member of a sister group of the popular AKB48 girl band, police said. Kazuki Domoto was arrested Monday for threatening Yuka ...
The Osaka High Court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling sentencing a man to 30 years in prison for murdering a man and injuring his three children at their home in Osaka Prefecture in 2016.
Court upholds 30-year prison term for Osaka murder
The Osaka High Court has upheld a lower court ruling sentencing a man to 30 years in prison for murdering a man and injuring his three children at their home in Osaka Prefecture in 2016. The hig...
An anti-terrorist drill is conducted on a bullet train platform at Himeji Station in Hyogo Prefecture on Monday.
JR West conducts anti-terror drill ahead of G20 summit
West Japan Railway Co. conducted anti-terrorist drills on a bullet train and at a station ahead of next month's Group of 20 summit in Osaka next month. JR West carried out the drills Monday in c...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A statue symbolizing Korean laborers forcibly taken to Japan during its colonial rule stands near the Japanese Consulate in Busan. | ?¯

, , ,