Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Fox News Channel town hall moderated by Chris Wallace on Sunday. | AP

World / Politics

In Fox town hall, U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg likens Trump's tweets to 'grotesque things'

AP

CLAREMONT, NEW HAMPSHIRE - Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg jabbed at U.S. President Donald Trump during a Fox News town hall Sunday, saying he understands why people and the media are “mesmerized” by his tweets because “it is the nature of grotesque things that you can’t look away.”

Asked how he responds to Trump’s tweets and name-calling — including referring to Buttigieg as Alfred E. Neumann, the “Mad” magazine character — the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, responded, “I don’t care.” He said Democrats need to talk less about Trump and more about what they’ll do for the American people.

Trump criticized Fox News earlier Sunday for “wasting airtime” on Buttigieg, saying Fox “is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems.” He added, “Alfred E. Newman will never be President.”

Buttigieg said many Democrats were critical of his decision to participate in a town hall on Fox News, but added that he believes the party needs to meet voters where they are, whether it’s Fox News or visiting places where Democrats aren’t seen much.

Buttigieg was asked about laws passed recently to ban or restrict abortion in states such as Alabama. He said he believes the right to have an abortion is “an American freedom” and that the government shouldn’t have a role in limiting it.

“I think the dialogue has gotten so caught up on where you draw the line that we’ve gotten away from the fundamental question of who gets to draw the line,” he said. “And I trust women to draw the line.”

Asked whether his position extends to the third trimester of pregnancy, Buttigieg said those late-term abortions make up a small percentage of abortions performed and asked the audience to put themselves in that woman’s shoes. Any woman making that decision has likely been expecting to carry the baby to term, he said, and received “the most devastating medical news in their lifetime,” forcing them to make “an impossible, unthinkable choice.”

“And the bottom line is as horrible as that choice is, that woman, that family may seek spiritual guidance, they may seek medical guidance,” he said. “But that decision’s not going to be made any better medically or morally, because the government is dictating how that decision should be made.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

An attendee looks at a poster displayed at the Humans to Mars Summit, which aims to see humanity on the Martian surface by the 2030s, at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington on May 14.
After the moon, people on Mars by 2033 … or maybe not even until the 2060s?
On Dec. 11, 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a directive ordering NASA to prepare to return astronauts to the moon "followed by human missions to Mars and other destinations." The dates ...
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, appears on the BBC's "The Andrew Marr Show" in London on Sunday.
U.K. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn moves closer to backing second Brexit referendum
Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn moved closer to fully backing a second Brexit referendum, saying the public should be given a choice on any deal to leave the European Union. Corbyn has pr...
An asylum seeker rests outside El Chaparral port of entry while he waits for his turn to present himself to U.S. border authorities to request asylum, in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, in April. Florida's governor decried Friday what he called a plan to send undocumented migrants to his southeastern state to relieve overcrowding at the southern border with Mexico, a claim immigration authorities denied.
Trump denies plans to fly thousands of migrants from Mexico border to Florida
President Donald Trump on Sunday denied reports that hundreds of migrants would be flown from the Mexican border to Florida and other areas in the U.S. interior to lessen the workload at crowded Bo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Fox News Channel town hall moderated by Chris Wallace on Sunday. | AP

, , ,