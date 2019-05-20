Sudanese protesters gather near the military headquarters in Khartoum on Sunday during an ongoing sit-in demanding a civilian-led government transition. | AFP-JIJI

World / Social Issues

Sudanese military and protesters resume talks after street violence

Reuters

KHARTOUM - Sudan’s ruling military council said it had restarted talks late on Sunday with an alliance of protest and opposition groups that is pushing for a civilian-led transition to democracy.

The Transitional Military Council (TMC) had suspended the talks late on Wednesday after two outbreaks of violence around protest sites in the capital Khartoum.

Street protests and a sit-in outside the Defense Ministry have continued since the army ousted and arrested former President Omar al-Bashir on April 11.

Demonstrators are calling for a rapid transition to civilian rule, and demanding justice over the deaths of dozens of people killed since protests triggered by an economic crisis and decades of repressive rule spread across Sudan from Dec. 19.

The TMC and the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF) have agreed on a three-year transition before elections, but have been deadlocked over whether civilians or the military would control a sovereign council that would hold ultimate power.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which spearheaded protests against Bashir and heads the DFCF, has accused the TMC of dragging its feet in the talks and has sought to increase pressure on the council by expanding protests.

It also held the TMC responsible for street violence over the past week in which several protesters were killed and dozens wounded.

The council accused protesters of not respecting an understanding on de-escalation while talks were under way.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

An asylum seeker rests outside El Chaparral port of entry while he waits for his turn to present himself to U.S. border authorities to request asylum, in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, in April. Florida's governor decried Friday what he called a plan to send undocumented migrants to his southeastern state to relieve overcrowding at the southern border with Mexico, a claim immigration authorities denied.
Trump denies plans to fly thousands of migrants from Mexico border to Florida
President Donald Trump on Sunday denied reports that hundreds of migrants would be flown from the Mexican border to Florida and other areas in the U.S. interior to lessen the workload at crowded Bo...
Robert F. Smith (left,)laughs with David Thomas and actress Angela Bassett at Morehouse College on Sunday, in Atlanta. Smith, a billionaire technology investor and philanthropist, said he will provide grants to wipe out the student debt of the entire graduating class at Morehouse College — an estimated $40 million.
Speaker stuns Morehouse grads, will pay off their $40 million student-loan debt
A billionaire technology investor stunned the entire graduating class at Morehouse College when he announced at their commencement Sunday that he would pay off their student loans — estimated at $4...
This handout picture released May 16 by the Islamic State's (IS) Aamaq News Agency shows fighters celebrating. The Islamic State claimed an ambush on an army patrol in Niger that killed at least 28 troops. The ambush came one day after insurgents attacked Niger's high-security Koutoukale jail, which holds the country's most dangerous detainees, including jihadists from groups active in the Sahel area and from Nigeria's Boko Haram.
Boko Haram gunmen kill two in Nigerian refugee camp attack, then flee
Boko Haram jihadis on Saturday killed two people and injured a dozen others in an predawn attack on a refugee camp in northeastern Borno State, aid agency and militia sources told AFP Sunday. Th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sudanese protesters gather near the military headquarters in Khartoum on Sunday during an ongoing sit-in demanding a civilian-led government transition. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,