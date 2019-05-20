Protesters for women's rights march past Dexter Avenue Baptist Church to the Alabama Capitol to protest a law passed last week making abortion a felony in nearly all cases with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest, Sunday in Montgomery, Alabama. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Hundreds protest Alabama's abortion ban at state capitol

AP

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA - Hundreds of demonstrators have marched to the Alabama Capitol to protest the state’s new abortion ban.

Protesters chanted “My body, my choice!” and “vote them out!” as they rallied Sunday evening, days after Gov. Kay Ivey signed the near total abortion ban into law.

The Alabama law, the nation’s most restrictive, is to take effect in six months. It bans abortion in almost all cases unless necessary because of a mother’s health. There are no exceptions for pregnancies involving rape and incest.

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union say they plan to sue the state to try to block the law’s implementation.

Alabama and other states are enacting abortion restrictions in hopes of getting a conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

An asylum seeker rests outside El Chaparral port of entry while he waits for his turn to present himself to U.S. border authorities to request asylum, in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, in April. Florida's governor decried Friday what he called a plan to send undocumented migrants to his southeastern state to relieve overcrowding at the southern border with Mexico, a claim immigration authorities denied.
Trump denies plans to fly thousands of migrants from Mexico border to Florida
President Donald Trump on Sunday denied reports that hundreds of migrants would be flown from the Mexican border to Florida and other areas in the U.S. interior to lessen the workload at crowded Bo...
Robert F. Smith (left,)laughs with David Thomas and actress Angela Bassett at Morehouse College on Sunday, in Atlanta. Smith, a billionaire technology investor and philanthropist, said he will provide grants to wipe out the student debt of the entire graduating class at Morehouse College — an estimated $40 million.
Speaker stuns Morehouse grads, will pay off their $40 million student-loan debt
A billionaire technology investor stunned the entire graduating class at Morehouse College when he announced at their commencement Sunday that he would pay off their student loans — estimated at $4...
This handout picture released May 16 by the Islamic State's (IS) Aamaq News Agency shows fighters celebrating. The Islamic State claimed an ambush on an army patrol in Niger that killed at least 28 troops. The ambush came one day after insurgents attacked Niger's high-security Koutoukale jail, which holds the country's most dangerous detainees, including jihadists from groups active in the Sahel area and from Nigeria's Boko Haram.
Boko Haram gunmen kill two in Nigerian refugee camp attack, then flee
Boko Haram jihadis on Saturday killed two people and injured a dozen others in an predawn attack on a refugee camp in northeastern Borno State, aid agency and militia sources told AFP Sunday. Th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Protesters for women's rights march past Dexter Avenue Baptist Church to the Alabama Capitol to protest a law passed last week making abortion a felony in nearly all cases with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest, Sunday in Montgomery, Alabama. | AP

, , , , , ,