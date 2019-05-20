World

Celeb chef José Andrés calls fired cafeteria worker a 'hero' for feeding kid who couldn't pay

AP

CANAAN, NEW HAMPSHIRE - The plight of a fired school cafeteria worker in New Hampshire has caught the attention of award-winning chef Jose Andres.

Bonnie Kimball was fired by a food supply vendor for Mascoma Valley Regional High School in Canaan on March 28, a day after giving a free lunch to a student who couldn’t pay. The company later offered to re-hire her but she declined.

On Friday, Andres tweeted a link to a news story about Kimball, calling her a hero and advertising job openings at his restaurants. Andres, who owns restaurants in Washington, San Francisco, Las Vegas and other cities, is known for his efforts to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

Emails requesting comment were sent Sunday to Kimball and a spokesperson for Andres.

