World

Four Americans, Canadian pilot die in small plane crash off Honduras

AP

TEGUCIGALPA - Four Americans and a Canadian pilot were killed when a small plane went down off the coast of Roatan island in Honduras, officials said Sunday.

Armed Forces spokesman Jose Domingo Meza confirmed the nationalities of those who died in Saturday’s crash.

The Piper Cherokee Six plummeted into the Atlantic shortly after takeoff from the popular tourist destination of Roatan en route to the port of Trujillo. The military said in a statement that rescue boats with police divers and firemen recovered four bodies within minutes of the crash, and transported another to a hospital, where he died shortly after of internal injuries.

The U.S. State Department also confirmed the deaths of four U.S. citizens and Global Affairs Canada confirmed that a Canadian also had died. They did not release names.

Honduran authorities identified the pilot as Patrick Forseth, a Canadian national who developed tourism projects in the Trujillo Bay area.

Forseth was involved in a legal dispute with Afro-indigenous Hondurans who accused him of trying to develop their ancestral lands into vacation properties for international tourists. Forseth defended his company in a 2017 statement, saying it had purchased the land in 2013 and had made several attempts to reach an amicable resolution.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Celeb chef José Andrés calls fired cafeteria worker a 'hero' for feeding kid who couldn't pay
The plight of a fired school cafeteria worker in New Hampshire has caught the attention of award-winning chef Jose Andres. Bonnie Kimball was fired by a food supply vendor for Mascoma Valley Reg...
Iraqi security forces and allied Popular Mobilization forces fire artillery during fight against Islamic State militants in Fallujah, Iraq, in 2016. When U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down with Iraqi officials in Baghdad this month as tensions were mounting between the U.S. and Iran, he delivered a nuanced message: If you're not going to stand with us, stand aside.
Saudis say they don't want war with Iran but will defend themselves
Saudi Arabia does not want war but will not hesitate to defend itself against Iran, a top Saudi diplomat said Sunday, after the kingdom's energy sector was targeted this past week amid heightened t...
In this image taken from video, Maria Butina speaks on a phone in a dormitory with bunk beds in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Butina, a Russian gun rights activist who is serving a U.S. prison sentence for acting as an unregistered foreign agent, has released a video asking for money to help pay her legal costs.
Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina appeals for money in U.S. prison video
A Russian gun rights activist serving a U.S. prison sentence for acting as an unregistered foreign agent has released a video asking for money to help pay her legal costs. Maria Butina was sente...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Wreckage of a plane that crashed into the sea near the island of Roatan, Honduras, is seen Saturday in this picture obtained from social media. | HONDURAS FIRE DEPARTMENT / VIA REUTERS

, , , ,