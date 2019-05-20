U.N.-backed Tripoli regime's fighters get armored vehicle shipment despite arms embargo

A photo posted on the Facebook Page of the media bureau of "Volcano of Anger" operation on May 18 reportedly shows armored personnel vehicles shipped to Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), arriving at Tripoli port. GNA forces are currently battling fighters from commander Khalifa Hifter's self-styled Libyan National Army, which launched an offensive on April 4 to take the capital. | MEDIA BUREAU OF 'VOLCANO OF ANGER' OPERATION / VIA AFP-JIJI

CAIRO - Fighters allied with the U.N.-recognized government in Libya’s capital said they have received armored vehicles and “quality weapons” despite a U.N. arms embargo on the country.

A Facebook page linked to the Tripoli government posted photos on Saturday appearing to show more than a dozen armored vehicles arriving at port, without saying who supplied them. Supporters of the various militias allied with the government said the vehicles, which resemble Turkish-made Kirpi armored vehicles, were supplied by Turkey.

Spokesmen for Turkey’s military and foreign ministry did immediately not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month his government would stand by Tripoli authorities as they repel an offensive launched by Khalifa Hifter’s self-styled Libyan National Army.

The battle for the Libyan capital has threatened to ignite a civil war on the scale of the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The U.N. Security Council has imposed an open-ended arms embargo on Libya in February of the same year.

Fathi Bashagha, the interior minister for the Tripoli-based government, also visited Turkey late in April to activate “security and defense agreements” between the two governments.

The offensive on Tripoli was launched April 4 by the LNA, which controls the country’s eastern half.

Hifter, who in recent years has been battling Islamic extremists and other militias across eastern Libya, says he is determined to restore stability to the North African country. His opponents view him as an aspiring autocrat and fear a return to one-man rule. He has received support from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

