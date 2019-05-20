Then-CIA Director John Brennan participates in the Senate Intelligence Committee's hearing on worldwide threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2016. House Democrats will hear Tuesday from Brennan about the situation in Iran amid concerns over the Trump administration's actions in the region. | AP

World / Politics

Former CIA chief John Brennan said to brief Democrats on Iran

AP

WASHINGTON - House Democrats will hear from former CIA Director John Brennan about the situation in Iran, inviting him to speak next week amid heightened concerns over the Trump administration’s sudden moves in the region.

Brennan, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, is scheduled to talk to House Democrats at a private weekly caucus meeting Tuesday, according to a Democratic aide and another person familiar with the private meeting. Both were granted anonymity to discuss the meeting.

The invitation to Brennan and Wendy Sherman, a former State Department official and top negotiator of the Iran nuclear deal, offers counterprogramming to the Trump administration’s closed-door briefing for lawmakers also planned for Tuesday on Capitol Hill. Democratic lawmakers are likely to attend both sessions.

The Trump administration recently sent an aircraft carrier and other military resources to the Persian Gulf region, and withdrew nonessential personnel from Iraq, raising alarm among Democrats and some Republicans on Capitol Hill over the possibility of a confrontation with Iran.

Trump in recent days has downplayed any potential for conflict. But questions remain about what prompted the actions, and many lawmakers have demanded more information.

Trump and Brennan have clashed openly, particularly over the issues surrounding the special counsel’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Brennan stepped down from the CIA in 2017.

The president last year said he was revoking the former spy chief’s security credentials after Brennan was critical of Trump’s interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Helsinki. Top national security officials often retain their clearance after they have left an agency as a way to provide counsel to their successors. It’s unclear if Brennan actually lost his clearance.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been asking the administration for a briefing for all lawmakers on the situation in Iran, but she said the request was initially rebuffed. The administration provided a classified briefing for leaders of both parties last week.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A woman who described herself only as "a resister" adjusts a "Trump baby" balloon at the start of a protest against President Donald Trump along Pennsylvania Ave., Saturday by the White House in Washington.
Trump says he's 'Pro-Life' but favors abortion exceptions for rape, incest
President Donald Trump has declared himself "strongly Pro-Life," days after two U.S. states passed tough new restrictions on abortions, but said exceptions should be made for pregnancies resulting ...
A photo posted on the Facebook Page of the media bureau of "Volcano of Anger" operation on May 18 reportedly shows armored personnel vehicles shipped to Libya's internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), arriving at Tripoli port. GNA forces are currently battling fighters from commander Khalifa Hifter's self-styled Libyan National Army, which launched an offensive on April 4 to take the capital.
U.N.-backed Tripoli regime's fighters get armored vehicle shipment despite arms embargo
Fighters allied with the U.N.-recognized government in Libya's capital said they have received armored vehicles and "quality weapons" despite a U.N. arms embargo on the country. A Facebook page ...
Marguerite Cottrell, sister of John Reynolds, speaks during an interview at a recently opened tribute center for the Bedford Boys in Bedford, Virginia, May 6. Reynolds had been killed in the D-Day invasion of Normandy on the coast of France. The 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy has a solemn significance for the small town of Bedford, who lost 20 local men.
Virginia town remembers the high price paid on D-Day
Marguerite Cottrell remembers the summer day 75 years ago when a Western Union telegram was delivered to her family farm as her mother was hanging clothes on the line to dry. Her mother read it,...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Then-CIA Director John Brennan participates in the Senate Intelligence Committee's hearing on worldwide threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2016. House Democrats will hear Tuesday from Brennan about the situation in Iran amid concerns over the Trump administration's actions in the region. | AP

, , , , , , , ,