Abe, Trump unlikely to issue joint statement following their meeting in Tokyo in late May

Japan and the United States are unlikely to issue a joint statement when their leaders meet in Tokyo later this month, apparently to avoid exposing their differing views on bilateral trade and North Korea issues, Japanese government sources said Saturday.

The talks between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump are being arranged for May 27 upon Trump’s visit to Japan as the first state guest to meet with Emperor Naruhito.

According to the sources, Abe and Trump are facing difficulties in striking a deal on negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement launched in April, in what Washington sees as a means to reduce the hefty U.S. trade deficit with this country.

The longtime security allies have also found themselves on different pages when it comes to dealing with Pyongyang following its recent launch of short-range ballistic missiles, with Japan protesting the move as a violation of U.N. resolutions and Trump reportedly saying he does not regard it as a “breach of trust” by North Korea.

The differences have led the Japanese and U.S. governments to think they should not release a joint statement, the sources said.

A joint statement is not legally binding but is treated as an important diplomatic document.

When Trump’s predecessor, President Barack Obama, visited Japan in 2014 as a state guest, the two governments crafted a joint statement that touched on, among other issues, the U.S. defense commitment extending to the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which are claimed by China.

Instead of issuing such a document this time, the Japanese government plans to showcase the “strong relationship of trust” between Abe and Trump through a joint news conference after their talks and by having the two watch live sumo bouts at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, the sources said.

Abe hopes to win support from Trump in efforts to settle the issue of past abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea and tell him that he is seeking to seal a trade deal that will benefit both sides, they said.

A Foreign Ministry source said the government plans to explain to the public that there is no need to prepare a new statement, as the two countries issued one following the leaders’ summit in February 2017 in Washington.

Trump will visit Japan with first lady Melania Trump for four days from May 25. The Trumps are expected to meet the new emperor, who ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, and attend a state banquet to be held at the Imperial Palace.

Abe and Trump also plan to play golf and inspect the helicopter carrier Kaga.