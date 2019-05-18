Business / Economy

China newspaper says U.S.'s forced tech-transfer claims 'fabricated'

Reuters

SHANGHAI - The United States has “fabricated” accusations that China forces firms to hand over technology in exchange for market access, China’s top Communist Party newspaper said on Saturday, the latest salvo in a bitter trade war.

China announced this week it would retaliate against a move by Washington to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports amid complaints Beijing had done little to resolve U.S. concerns about the theft of intellectual property and the forced transfer of technology to Chinese firms.

The People’s Daily said in an editorial China had never forced U.S. firms to hand over technology and the claim was “an old-fashioned argument used by some people in the United States to suppress China’s development.”

“The U.S. argument about the ‘forced transfer of technology’ can be described as being fabricated from thin air,” it said. The United States had not yet been able to provide any evidence to back up the claims, the editorial said.

It said the United States benefited substantially from voluntary technological cooperation, earning $7.96 billion in intellectual property use fees in 2016 alone. Washington’s “fragile nerves” were caused by China’s own rapidly growing research and development capabilities, the paper said.

The increasingly acrimonious dispute between the world’s top two economies has rattled investors and roiled global markets. The United States said negotiations were likely to resume soon but China said no fixed date had been set yet and Washington needed to show sincerity in any new round of talks.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the 38th Annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday.
On Huawei and autos, Trump aligns trade with U.S. security
U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his trade wars into a new realm likely to both extend them and make them harder to resolve. With his crackdown on Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies ...
U.S. President Donald Trump salutes as he walks from Marine One after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Friday following a one-night trip to New York.
Toyota rebukes Trump for sending message that carmaker 'not welcomed' in U.S.
Toyota Motor Corp. rebuked U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration that imported cars threaten national security, signaling contentious talks are ahead for the White House and America's key tradi...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting of the National Association of Realtors on Friday in Washington.
Trump delays U.S. auto tariffs for six months, calls imports security threat
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday delayed tariffs on cars and auto parts imports for up to six months and directed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to negotiate deals with Japan a...

, , ,