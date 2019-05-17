National

Japan finally lifts age restrictions on U.S. beef imports

Kyodo

The government on Friday lifted all age restrictions on imported U.S. beef for the first time since the measures were imposed in 2003 to counter mad cow disease.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry removed the ban on United States beef from cattle older than 30 months after the food safety commission signed off on the move in January.

The move comes as Japan faces mounting pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to give American farmers greater access to its agricultural market.

In addition to asking for the age restriction to be removed, Washington has pushed Tokyo to cut tariffs on farm products as the two sides continue to negotiate a bilateral trade deal.

Some major exporters of agricultural products, such as Australia, benefit from free trade deals that Japan has concluded recently.

The health ministry said Friday it had also lifted similar restrictions on beef from Canada and Ireland.

The ministry eliminated the ban on condition that parts where prions — a misfolded protein thought to be the cause of mad cow disease — concentrate, be removed before shipment. Such parts include portions of the small intestine and spinal cord of cattle over 30 months old.

Japan placed a blanket ban on U.S. beef in 2003 after discovering the brain-wasting disease, formally known as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, in some specimens.

Japan partially resumed imports in 2005, but those were limited to beef from cattle no older than 20 months. The ban was then reinstated for half a year in 2006. Since then, Japan has gradually eased import restrictions on the grounds that the United States has been internationally recognized as having the lowest risk of the disease.

At the request of the health ministry, a research panel of the food safety commission began investigating in April last year whether beef from the United States, Canada and Ireland posed a health risk.

In January, it reported to health minister Takumi Nemoto that the risk was “negligible,” leading to the lifting of restrictions on Friday.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (right) and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi shake hands Friday at the Prime Minister's Office.
Abe looking for Japan-China ties to warm faster after Xi attends G20 summit
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he hopes Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit in late June for the Group of 20 summit in Osaka will help accelerate recent improvements in bilateral relatio...
The health ministry on Friday warned that the breast cancer drug Verzenio could have a bad side effect on the lungs.
Breast cancer drug Verzenio could have serious side effects on lungs, Japan's health ministry warns
The health ministry on Friday warned that the breast cancer drug Verzenio is now suspected of adversely affecting the lungs after 14 recipients in Japan developed a serious lung disease and thre...
Yoshio Tezuka (left) of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan submits a joint motion to the House of Representatives on Friday urging Hodaka Maruyama to resign.
Japan's opposition parties urge lawmaker Hodaka Maruyama to resign for war remark about Russia-he...
A half dozen opposition parties on Friday filed a joint motion urging a Diet lawmaker to resign for alluding to the possibility that war with Russia was the only way to regain control of the dis...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Beef imported from the United States is inspected at the Kawasaki port in this undated photo. | ANIMAL QUARANTINE SERVICE / VIA KYODO

, , ,