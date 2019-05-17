Business

Trump camp pulls $1 billion from California high-speed rail project

AP

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - The Trump administration canceled nearly $1 billion Thursday in federal money for California’s high-speed rail project, further throwing into question the future of the ambitious plan to connect Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The administration said it might also try to force California to return $2.5 billion that has already been spent.

The move by the Federal Railroad Administration came several months after President Donald Trump and Gov. Gavin Newsom sniped at each other over the project.

Trump made the rail line an issue when he seized on Newsom’s remarks in February that the project as planned would cost too much and take too long.

Newsom has shifted the project’s immediate focus to a 171-mile line in the state’s Central Valley, but he said he’s still committed to building the full line.

Still, federal officials said California has repeatedly failed to make “reasonable progress” and abandoned the original vision.

Newsom declared the action “illegal and a direct assault on California” and said the state would go to court to keep the money.

“This is California’s money, appropriated by Congress, and we will vigorously defend it in court,” the governor said in an emailed statement.

Voters initially approved about $10 billion in bond funds for the project in 2008. It faced repeated cost overruns and delays since then. It’s now projected to cost more than $77 billion and be finished by 2033.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Employees work on Boeing 737 Max airplanes at the Boeing Renton Factory in Renton, Washington, in March. Boeing said Thursday it completed its software update on the 737 Max after two deadly crashes resulted in a global grounding of the aircraft. The proposed fix must now win approval from U.S. and international regulators before the planes can return to service.
Boeing says it has completed software update for 737 Max jets, eyes FAA certification flight
Boeing Co. said on Thursday it had completed a software update for its 737 Max jets, which have been grounded worldwide since March after they were involved in two fatal crashes. The airplane ma...
Image Not Available
Video game rivals Microsoft and Sony team up in cloud
Longtime video game console rivals Microsoft and Sony on Thursday announced an alliance to improve their platforms for streaming entertainment from the internet cloud. Microsoft's Azure cloud co...
A sign is seen at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, in 2013. Facebook said Thursday it has banned Archimedes, an Israeli company that ran an influence campaign aimed at disrupting elections in various countries, and has canceled dozens of accounts engaged in spreading disinformation.
Facebook busts Israel-based 'fake news' campaign to disrupt elections worldwide
Facebook said Thursday it banned an Israeli company that ran an influence campaign aimed at disrupting elections in various countries and has canceled dozens of accounts engaged in spreading disinf...

, , , ,