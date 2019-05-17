Demonstrators dressed as a bride and groom march against homophobia, kiss as they arrive at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City in 2016. Mexico's foreign affairs secretary has instructed the country's consulates throughout the world to allow all citizens, regardless of gender, to marry in their offices, in anticipation of International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, on Friday. | AP

Mexican consulates worldwide instructed to perform same-sex marriages

MEXICO CITY - Mexico’s foreign affairs secretary has instructed the country’s consulates throughout the world to allow all citizens, regardless of gender, to marry in their offices.

Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says that a democratic country can’t be built by excluding part of society.

More than a dozen Mexican states and the capital allow same-sex marriage and courts have allowed it in individual cases in other states when petitioned.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said the change was announced in anticipation of Friday’s International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

