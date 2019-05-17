A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognised government fires a heavy machine gun during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Hifter in the outskirts of Tripoli Thursday. | REUTERS

World

Amnesty International says civilians being attacked in Libya, demands U.N. arms embargo

AP

CAIRO - Combatants in Libya committed “unlawful” attacks against civilians during fighting in the capital Tripoli, Amnesty International said Thursday, and called on the United Nations to impose an arms embargo on the war-ridden country.

The global rights group issued a statement quoting its Deputy Middle East and North Africa Director Magdalena Mughrabi as saying: “As the battle for Tripoli unfolds, the warring parties have displayed a shameful disregard for civilian safety and international humanitarian law by carrying out indiscriminate attacks on residential neighborhoods.”

The statement said several densely populated areas in southern Tripoli were attacked with inaccurate weapons between April 13-17. Based on witnesses and satellite images, Amnesty concluded there was no evidence of any military targets in these areas that could justify the attacks.

Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter’s self-styled Libyan National Army launched an operation to retake the capital on April 4 and has been locked in heavy fighting in and around the city with militias loosely allied with a U.N.-supported government based there. Khalifa is aligned with a rival government based in the east.

According to The World health organization 443 people have died, 2,110 have been wounded and nearly 60,000 have been displaced by the violence.

Amnesty International could not conclusively identify the attackers but most witnesses interviewed by the group’s representatives blamed LNA forces, the statement said.

The statement also accused Libyan authorities of subjecting migrants to danger by detaining 500 of them in Tajoura detention center, in eastern Tripoli, near a warehouse that was targeted by airstrikes and which detainees said was used to store weapons.

“The images also show many armored vehicles in the area, suggesting that fighters are using the compound of the detention center as a military complex,” according to the statement.

The statement also quotes two anonymous migrants who claimed they were forced to engage in conflict-related activities such as loading and unloading guns and cleaning heavy machine guns.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Displaced Syrian children sit together in an olive grove at Atmeh town, Idlib province, Syria, Wednesday.
After fleeing regime and Russian bombs, Syrian families shelter in olive groves near Turkey border
Families who fled Syrian government and Russian strikes in northwestern Syria are sleeping in an olive grove near the Turkish border without enough food and no place else to go. They are some of...
A makeshift encampment used as a holding area for migrants is seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in McAllen, Texas,Thursday.
Migrant child dies in U.S. custody; fourth since December
A Guatemalan official says a 2½-year-old migrant child has died after crossing the border, becoming the fourth minor known to have died after being detained by the Border Patrol since December. ...
Josu Ternera, one of the most influential leaders of former Basque separatist group ETA, is escorted by police as he leaves the law court of Bonneville on Thursday following his arrest after more than 16 years on the run. Jose Antonio Urrutikoetxea Bengoetxea, who used the alias Josu Ternera and was once ETA's supreme chief, was detained "in the early hours of the morning today in Sallanches in the French Alps," the ministry said.
Basque militant ETA chief nabbed in France after 17 years on the run
A longtime chief of the Basque militant separatist group ETA was arrested Thursday in a French Alps town after being on the run for 17 years, Spanish authorities said, proudly announcing the captur...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A fighter loyal to Libyan internationally recognised government fires a heavy machine gun during clashes with forces loyal to Khalifa Hifter in the outskirts of Tripoli Thursday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,