Democrats start marathon session reading version of Robert Mueller's report aloud

AP

WASHINGTON - Live, from a tiny parlor in the Capitol, House Democrats are reading aloud nearly 400 pages of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

The marathon is likely to stretch into the wee hours of Friday. The duty will be split among more than two dozen lawmakers.

Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania said “The American people need to hear from the report itself,” adding, “summaries won’t do.”

Mueller did not find evidence that President Donald Trump conspired with the Russians to tip the 2016 election. But he did not answer whether Trump obstructed justice.

The attempt to publicize Mueller’s report comes amid uncertainty about whether he will testify to Congress. Democrats have said they are hopeful Mueller will appear, but are willing to subpoena him if necessary.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) takes part in a marathon reading of the redacted (Robert Mueller) Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election, in the U.S. Capitol in Washington Thursday. | REUTERS

