Nissan projects weakest profit in a decade as Carlos Ghosn woes linger

Nissan Motor Co., trying to rebuild its tarnished reputation over failed corporate governance following the criminal investigation of two former executives, cut its operating profit outlook by a sharp 28 percent for fiscal 2019, the lowest in a decade.

At a news conference Tuesday at Nissan’s headquarters in Yokohama, CEO Hiroto Saikawa said operating profit is projected to sink to ¥230 billion from ¥318 billion in fiscal year 2018. Net income is estimated to dip to ¥170 billion.

The earnings announcement was confirmation that management is under heavy pressure to turn the company around.

Saikawa also weighed in on Nissan’s status in its alliance with Renault SA. He acknowledged that differences of opinion exist between him and Jean-Dominique Senard, Renault’s chairman, but he said they agree on the prioritization of restructuring Nissan’s profitability.

Saikawa unveiled a series of reform plans dubbed “New Nissan Transformation.” He vowed to improve the carmaker’s market share in the United States, where vehicle sales fell to 1.4 million units in fiscal 2018. The plans include expanding electric vehicle sales both domestically and abroad, reshuffle all core models and introduce more than 20 new models.

“The performance is a challenging one and we want to change this,” Saikawa told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Kyodo News reported that Tokyo prosecutors had filed a request to revise their indictment against Ghosn, providing more details on alleged cash transfers involving the former executive and a Saudi friend.

Ghosn, currently out on bail and awaiting trial, has been charged on several counts related to alleged financial misconduct and enriching himself at Nissan’s expense.

He has denied all the charges against him and said he is the victim of a boardroom coup.

The scandal has rocked the global auto industry and raised concerns about Nissan’s ability to regain its footing following the departure of the charismatic leader and architect of the alliance with Renault.

The automaker also cut its midterm revenue target to ¥14.5 trillion by 2022, from ¥16.5 trillion. It sees its annual operating margin at 6 percent by then, versus an earlier target of 8 percent.

Hit by weak U.S. sales, Nissan’s net profit for the fiscal year ended March fell by 57.3 percent to ¥319.14 billion, the lowest since 2009-2010 when the company was struggling in the wake of the global financial crisis.

For the current business year through next March, Nissan expects net profit to fall 46.7 percent to ¥170 billion. Sales are forecast to shrink 2.4 percent to ¥11.30 trillion.

Shares of Nissan are down around 2 percent this year, after losing a fifth of their value last year.

