National

Tokyo's Shibuya district to ban drinking on some streets during Halloween

Kyodo

Tokyo’s busy Shibuya district has decided to ban drinking alcohol on some streets during the Halloween season, officials said Monday.

The prohibition applying to outdoor areas around Shibuya Station will possibly be introduced this fall after a number of incidents last year, including the overturning of a small truck that led to the arrests of several men in their 20s.

A total of more than 300,000 people, mostly aged from their late teens to their 30s and with both Japanese and foreign nationals clad in costumes, crowded around Shibuya’s iconic scramble crossing on Halloween last Oct. 31 and the weekend prior, according to Tokyo police.

A panel was set up by Shibuya Ward to discuss how to respond to escalating pranks in public spaces in the district — one of the capital’s major recreational hubs — during the annual celebration, which started to become popular in Japan in the 2000s.

The panel is expected to issue an interim report on Wednesday. The ward plans to decide on penalties and submit a draft ordinance to assembly members, with the goal of being able to enforce the new rules by this fall.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping get together for talks on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires last Nov. 30.
Xi visit to Japan as state guest to be put off until next year: sources
Japan and China are making arrangements for President Xi Jinping to visit Tokyo as a state guest next year, rather than this year as initially planned, due to a tight schedule, according to sources...
The mausoleum of Emperor Nintoku, called Daisen Kofun, in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, is among the sites recommended to be added to the World Cultural Heritage list by a UNESCO advisory panel.
UNESCO panel recommends adding Japan's largest mounded tomb to world heritage list
A UNESCO advisory panel has recommended adding two ancient tumulus clusters in western Japan, including the country's largest keyhole-shaped mound, to the World Cultural Heritage list, a government...
Opposition lawmaker Hodaka Maruyama retracts his controversial remarks as he faces reporters in Tokyo late Monday.
Nippon Ishin no Kai lawmaker apologizes for drunkenly asking about war with Russia over islands
An opposition lawmaker attracted criticism after posing a question about the possibility of waging war with Russia to regain control of a group of islands at the center of a territorial dispute. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Police officers try to control crowds gathered to celebrate Halloween on the streets of Shibuya in Tokyo on Oct. 31. | KYODO

, , ,