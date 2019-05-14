National / Politics

Nippon Ishin no Kai lawmaker apologizes for drunkenly asking about war with Russia over islands

Kyodo

KUSHIRO, HOKKAIDO - An opposition lawmaker attracted criticism after posing a question about the possibility of waging war with Russia to regain control of a group of islands at the center of a territorial dispute.

Hodaka Maruyama of Nippon Ishin no Kai apologized after angry reactions from former residents who visited one of the islands over his query about whether or not to support war with Russia to recover the territory.

Maruyama, who was reportedly inebriated at the time, asked the question to the head of the group, Koyata Otsuka, while on the island of Kunashiri on Saturday night. Otsuka replied that he did not want to use the word war to discuss the territorial dispute, according to the group.

“I apologize for making many people feel uncomfortable. I would like to retract my inappropriate remarks,” he told reporters in Tokyo on Monday night. “I lacked consideration for former islanders.”

Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui, who heads Nippon Ishin, harshly criticized Maruyama’s comments, telling reporters Monday that he told Maruyama to retract the remarks and apologize.

The group of about 60 people visited Kunashiri off Hokkaido from Friday through Monday under a visa-free exchange program between Japan and Russia.

Kunashiri is one of the four Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia, which also include Etorofu, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group.

Tokyo asserts the seizure of the islands by the Soviet Union following Japan’s World War II surrender in 1945 was illegal, while Moscow maintains it was a legitimate result of the war.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping get together for talks on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires last Nov. 30.
Xi visit to Japan as state guest to be put off until next year: sources
Japan and China are making arrangements for President Xi Jinping to visit Tokyo as a state guest next year, rather than this year as initially planned, due to a tight schedule, according to sour...
The mausoleum of Emperor Nintoku, called Daisen Kofun, in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, is among the sites recommended to be added to the World Cultural Heritage list by a UNESCO advisory panel.
UNESCO panel recommends adding Japan's largest mounded tomb to world heritage list
A UNESCO advisory panel has recommended adding two ancient tumulus clusters in western Japan, including the country's largest keyhole-shaped mound, to the World Cultural Heritage list, a government...
The Defense Ministry
Japan to assign 100 personnel to new satellite monitoring unit
The Defense Ministry will assign around 100 personnel to a unit to be created by fiscal 2022 to monitor space debris and satellites, according to sources. The Space Domain Mission Unit will trac...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Opposition lawmaker Hodaka Maruyama retracts his controversial remarks as he faces reporters in Tokyo late Monday. | KYODO

, , , , , , , ,