Nippon Ishin no Kai lawmaker apologizes for drunkenly asking about war with Russia over islands

An opposition lawmaker attracted criticism after posing a question about the possibility of waging war with Russia to regain control of a group of islands at the center of a territorial dispute.

Hodaka Maruyama of Nippon Ishin no Kai apologized after angry reactions from former residents who visited one of the islands over his query about whether or not to support war with Russia to recover the territory.

Maruyama, who was reportedly inebriated at the time, asked the question to the head of the group, Koyata Otsuka, while on the island of Kunashiri on Saturday night. Otsuka replied that he did not want to use the word war to discuss the territorial dispute, according to the group.

“I apologize for making many people feel uncomfortable. I would like to retract my inappropriate remarks,” he told reporters in Tokyo on Monday night. “I lacked consideration for former islanders.”

Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui, who heads Nippon Ishin, harshly criticized Maruyama’s comments, telling reporters Monday that he told Maruyama to retract the remarks and apologize.

The group of about 60 people visited Kunashiri off Hokkaido from Friday through Monday under a visa-free exchange program between Japan and Russia.

Kunashiri is one of the four Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia, which also include Etorofu, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group.

Tokyo asserts the seizure of the islands by the Soviet Union following Japan’s World War II surrender in 1945 was illegal, while Moscow maintains it was a legitimate result of the war.