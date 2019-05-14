Customers enter the Apple store in New York last May. The Supreme Court is allowing consumers to pursue an antitrust lawsuit that claims Apple has unfairly monopolized the market for the sale of iPhone apps. | AP

Business

Split U.S. Supreme Court allows consumers antitrust suit against Apple to proceed

AP

WASHINGTON - A divided Supreme Court ruled Monday that consumers can pursue an antitrust lawsuit that claims Apple has unfairly monopolized the market for the sale of iPhone apps.

New Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the court’s four liberals in rejecting a plea from Cupertino, California-based Apple to end the lawsuit. Apple charges a 30 percent commission to software developers whose more than 2 million apps are sold through Apple’s App Store, and iPhone users who must purchase software for their smartphones exclusively through the App Store bear that cost in turn.

IPhone users filed the suit. Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion.

“In other words, Apple as retailer pockets a 30 percent commission on every app sale,” said Kavanaugh, one of President Donald Trump’s two high court appointees.

That was enough to persuade that at this early stage of the legal fight, the lawsuit can continue, he said.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s other pick, wrote a dissent for four conservative justices. The consumers’ complaint against Apple is the kind of case earlier high court rulings said was not allowed under federal laws that prohibit unfair control of a market, Gorsuch wrote.

Apple had argued it’s merely a pipeline between app developers and consumers, and that iPhone users have no claims against Apple under antitrust law.

The suit could force Apple to cut the commission it charges software developers. A judge could triple the compensation to consumers under antitrust law if Apple ultimately loses the suit.

There has been exponential growth in the availability of apps since Apple created the App Store in 2008 with 500 choices.

“‘There’s an app for that’ has become part of the 21st-century American lexicon,” Kavanaugh said.

The case is Apple Inc. v Pepper, 17-204.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A woman walks by a bench painted with an American flag outside a fashion boutique selling U.S. brand clothing at the capital city's popular shopping mall in Beijing on Monday.
Trade row deepens as China announces retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. products
Deepening a trade battle and sending financial markets spinning, China announced Monday it was raising tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods in retaliation for the latest hike in U.S. tariffs on its...
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue prepares to barbecue U.S. beef in Tokyo on Monday.
U.S. farm chief Sonny Perdue barbecues to sell Japanese on buying more American beef
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has picked up his barbecue tongs to convey his message to Japan: Buy more American beef. Perdue said Monday that as a top consumer of U.S. beef, Japan sho...
Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard and Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa hold a news conference at Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama in March.
Nissan pushes back on Renault's renewed efforts to merge
Nissan Motor Co. is opposing renewed efforts by alliance partner Renault SA to merge under a holding company because such a structure won't help turn it around, according to a source with knowle...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Customers enter the Apple store in New York last May. The Supreme Court is allowing consumers to pursue an antitrust lawsuit that claims Apple has unfairly monopolized the market for the sale of iPhone apps. | AP

, , , , ,