Kashmiri women shout slogans during a protest over the alleged rape of a 3-year old girl in Bandipora district last week, in Srinagar, India, Monday. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

Thousands protest alleged rape of 3-year-old girl in Indian Kashmir

AP

SRINAGAR, INDIA - Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Indian-controlled Kashmir to protest the alleged rape of a 3-year-old girl by a neighbor who lured her to a school bathroom, escalating into intense clashes between protesters and government forces.

Top local administrator Baseer Khan said on Monday that police arrested the suspect in a village in Sumbal town and a fast-track inquiry is underway.

Police said the girl was hospitalized in critical condition on May 8 but her condition has stabilized.

Protests erupted Sunday and spread to new areas Monday after the suspect’s family produced a school-issued birth certificate giving his age as 13. The protesters claimed it was a fake birth certificate produced by the family to show him as a juvenile and save him from a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The protesters said the suspect is at least 20 and worked in a motor repair workshop. The area is 30 km (20 miles) north of Srinagar, the main city in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir.

Police said they were questioning the school principal who issued the birth certificate.

Protesters blocked highways and fought pitched battles with government forces at several areas in the region. During the clashes, police and paramilitary soldiers fired shotgun pellets and tear gas and also fired into the air to stop stone-throwing protesters from marching on highways.

About 100 civilians and government personnel were injured in the clashes, police and medics said. One young man was said to be in critical condition.

Hundreds of students also joined protest marches demanding justice for the victim.

Khan, the administrator, appealed for calm. “Justice will be done and the culprit will be given fair punishment as per the law,” he said.

India has been shaken by a series of sexual assaults in recent years, including the gang rape and murder of a student on a moving New Delhi bus in 2012. That attack galvanized a country where widespread violence against women had long been quietly accepted.

While the government has passed a series of laws increasing punishment for rape, it’s rare for more than a few weeks to pass without another brutal sexual assault being reported.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Then-Interpol President Meng Hongwei walks toward the stage to deliver his opening address at the Interpol World Congress in Singapore in 2017. Chinese prosecutors on May 10 indicted the now-former Interpol president on charges of accepting bribes, the latest development in a case that began with his disappearance while on a journey to Beijing.
France said to have granted asylum to wife of China-jailed ex-Interpol chief
The wife of Meng Hongwei, the former Interpol president jailed in China for what she believes are political reasons, said Monday that France has saved her life and the lives of their two young boys...
Pigs' feet hang on display for sale at a market stall in Hong Kong on Saturday. African swine fever, which has spread rapidly in China, has also hit neighboring Vietnam, which has culled more than 1.2 million infected farmed pigs.
Vietnam culls 1.2 million pigs as African swine fever spreads nationwide
Vietnam has culled more than 1.2 million farmed pigs infected with African swine fever, the government said Monday, as the virus continues to spread rapidly in the Southeast Asian country. Pork ...
Image Not Available
Vietnam seizes half ton of ketamine in crackdown on synthetic drugs
Vietnamese police have seized half a ton of ketamine worth $21 million in Ho Chi Minh City, a key transit hub that has seen record busts of synthetic drugs in recent weeks as narcotics gangs use it...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kashmiri women shout slogans during a protest over the alleged rape of a 3-year old girl in Bandipora district last week, in Srinagar, India, Monday. | REUTERS Indian police fire tear smoke shells toward Kashmiri protestors at Mirgund Pattan on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday as protesters called for justice in the case of the alleged rape of a 3-year-old girl. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,