China announced Monday it will raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. products and increase tariff levels to a maximum 25 percent from the current 10 percent starting June 1.

The Chinese Finance Ministry said the tariffs will cover a total of 5,140 U.S. products.

The move came after the United States last Friday raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent, in the biggest escalation yet in Washington’s tit-for-tat trade war with Beijing.