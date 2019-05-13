Four found dead in submerged car off port in Kagoshima Prefecture

Four people were confirmed dead Monday after their bodies were discovered in a submerged car off a port in Kagoshima Prefecture, police said.

Two of the victims, a man and a woman, were adults while the other two were believed to be minors, authorities said. The police are working to confirm their identities, they said.

The car was found by a fisherman in waters roughly 5 meters deep at around 5:35 a.m. near a port in the city of Akune, on Kagoshima’s southwestern coast, according to the local fisheries cooperative.

A number of fishing-related businesses and restaurants operate near the site.