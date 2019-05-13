U.N. panel agrees new guidelines to more accurately measure greenhouse gas emissions

A U.N. panel on climate change announced Monday in Kyoto that it has agreed on updated guidelines to more accurately measure countries’ greenhouse gas emissions, including ways to calculate emissions resulting from hydrogen production.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change adopted a new methodology report following a five-day general assembly meeting that ended Sunday in the Japanese city, ahead of the full commencement of the Paris Agreement next year.

The report, which updates a previous one compiled in 2006, shows ways to calculate emissions from the production of hydrogen used in fuel cells and other products as well as those resulting from coal mining and natural gas drilling.

It also enables countries to estimate more precisely the emissions associated with landfill disposal and drainage treatment.

The guidelines will be introduced once they are approved at a climate change conference later this year.

The meeting was the second time Japan has hosted a gathering of the IPCC general assembly.

The Paris climate agreement, which went into force in 2016 as a successor to the Kyoto Protocol, aims to keep an increase in average world temperatures to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels to limit the occurrence of droughts, floods, melting glaciers, rising sea levels and other adverse effects of global warming.

Countries submit their own plans for nationally determined climate actions under the agreement, and have an obligation to implement those plans.