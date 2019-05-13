Asia Pacific

Indigenous Australians to challenge government at U.N. over climate change as human rights violation

AFP-JIJI

SYDNEY - Indigenous residents of low-lying islands off northern Australia will submit a landmark complaint with the United Nations on Monday accusing the government of violating their human rights by failing to tackle climate change.

The Torres Strait Islanders will tell the U.N. Human Rights Committee in Geneva that rising seas caused by global warming are threatening their homelands and culture, lawyers representing the group said.

The lawyers, from the non-profit ClientEarth, said the case was the first of its kind to be lodged with the U.N. equating government inaction on climate change to a human rights violation.

In their complaint, the islanders will ask the U.N. to find that international human rights law requires Australia to reduce its emissions to at least 65 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

The country should become carbon neutral by 2050, phasing out its use and export of coal completely, they say.

The complaint also demands the government allocate 20 million Australian dollars ($14 million) for emergency infrastructure like sea walls to protect Torres Strait communities.

“Advancing seas are already threatening homes, as well as damaging burial grounds and sacred cultural sites,” the claimants said in a statement.

“Many Islanders are worried that their islands could quite literally disappear in their lifetimes without urgent action.”

Kabay Tamu of Warraber island said that his community had a “right to practice our culture in our traditional homeland.”

“Our culture starts here on the land. It is how we are connected with the land and the sea. You wash away the land and it is like a piece of us you are taking away,” he said in a statement.

The complaint is being lodged just days before Australian elections in which Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government trails in opinion polls.

Climate change has been a key campaign issue, with Morrison’s government accused of dragging its feet on emission reduction efforts while backing the expansion of coal mining.

John Knox, a law professor at Wake Forest University in the U.S. and a former U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights, called the Torres Islanders claim “potentially groundbreaking.”

Late last year the U.N. committee determined that a states’ duty to safeguard human rights also meant protection against environmental harm, including climate change, Knox wrote on Twitter.

“This case gives the Human Rights Committee its first chance to give specific application” to that determination “by assessing and explaining what Australia should do to protect the human rights of the Torres Strait islanders,” he said.

While the U.N. committee’s rulings are non-binding, “its decision may increase pressure on Australia to do the right thing,” he said.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A Sri Lankan soldier stands guard outside St. Theresa's Church in Colombo on Sunday as Catholic churches held services again following the Easter terrorist attacks.
Sri Lanka blocks social media platforms after attacks on mosques and Muslim-owned shops
Sri Lanka is temporarily blocking some social media networks and messaging apps, including Facebook and WhatsApp, it said Monday following attacks on mosques and Muslim-owned businesses in the w...
A woman points Thursday at an image of 17-year-old Kian Lloyd delos Santos, together with other alleged victims of the government's crackdown on drugs, in Quezon city, metropolitan Manila. Three police officers were found guilty of killing delos Santos, a student they alleged was a drug dealer, in the first known such conviction under the president's deadly crackdown on drugs.
Duterte not on ballot but allies seek to dominate Philippine midterm polls
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's name is not on the ballot, but Monday's midterm elections are seen as a crucial referendum on his rise to power with a brutal crackdown on illegal drugs, unor...
Passengers walk away from the plane after Myanmar National Airlines flight UB103 landed without a nose gear at Mandalay International Airport in Tada-u, Myanmar, Sunday in this still image taken from social media video.
All safe as Myanmar jetliner lands after nose gear fails to deploy
A Myanmar pilot saved the day after his aircraft's landing gear failed, safely putting the jet on the runway with no front wheels on Sunday, an official said. The nail-biting touchdown — in whic...

, , , , ,