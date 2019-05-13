U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a Celebration of Military Mothers event held in the East Room of the White House on Friday. | BLOOMBERG

White House adviser says Trump and Xi likely to hold talks at Osaka G20 meeting in June

Reuters

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, are likely to meet during a Group of 20 summit in Osaka at the end of June and discuss trade, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Sunday.

“Let me repeat again the strong possibility that the two presidents will meet in Japan at G20,” Kudlow told Fox News Sunday, adding that for now, there are no other fresh rounds of talks scheduled between Beijing and Washington.

The United States escalated a tariff war with China on Friday by hiking levies on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods after Trump said Beijing “broke the deal” by reneging on earlier commitments made during months of negotiations.

Over the past couple of weeks, China had backtracked from some its commitments, Kudlow said. The sticking point right now is to ensure Beijing puts the changes it promised into law, he added.

The latest round of talks Friday ended without success and Trump ordered his trade chief to begin the process of imposing tariffs on all remaining imports from China.

Kudlow said Washington is seeking strong enforcement provisions on a number of issues, such as forced technology transfer and intellectual property.

“We have to have a very strong agreement to correct, to right these wrongs before we will be satisfied,” he said.

