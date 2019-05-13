The week ahead for May 14 to May 19

Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for March and fiscal 2018.
Cabinet Office to release monthly “economy watchers” survey for April.
Nissan Motor Co. to release earnings report for fiscal 2018. Still reeling from the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn for alleged financial misconduct, the automaker likely saw sales and profits decline from the previous year on falling demand in the key U.S. market. It will also release earnings projections for fiscal 2019.
Wednesday
47th anniversary of Okinawa’s reversion to Japanese sovereignty from U.S. occupation. While the prefecture has become one of Japan’s most popular tourist destinations, it continues to host the bulk of the U.S. military presence in the country, a source of resentment for many residents.
Government to conduct nationwide test of J-Alert, its emergency warning system.
Thursday
Campaigning to start for Aomori gubernatorial election.
Chiba District Court to begin trial of woman charged in abuse-linked death of 10-year-old daughter. Prosecutors believe Nagisa Kurihara allowed her husband to deprive Mia Kurihara of food and sleep for two days and repeatedly douse the girl with cold water before she died in the bathroom of their home in January.
Bank of Japan to release preliminary corporate goods price index for April.
Friday
No major events.
Saturday
58th NHK Cup International Gymnastics Tournament to be held through Sunday in Tokyo. Kakeru Tanigawa and Mai Murakami are among the favorites going into the competition, which doubles as a qualifier for Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in October.