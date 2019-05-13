A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustration taken in Sarajevo in 2015. | REUTERS

Business

Facebook takes down dodgy Italian accounts ahead of EU election

Reuters

MILAN, ITALY - Facebook said on Sunday it had taken down numerous Italian accounts on its platform that were false or were spreading fake news ahead of a European parliamentary election later this month.

The European Union has warned of foreign interference in campaigning for the vote of May 23-26, and in April the European Commission urged Google, Facebook and Twitter to do more to tackle fake news before the poll.

“We have removed a series of false and duplicated accounts which violated our authenticity policy, as well as several pages due to violation of rules on name changing,” a spokesman for Facebook in Italy said in an emailed statement.

“We also took action against some pages that repeatedly spread incorrect information,” he said, adding that an investigation by online activist group Avaaz had prompted the decision.

Avaaz said on Sunday that Facebook had taken down 23 Italian accounts with a total of more than 2.46 million followers that were spreading “false information and divisive content” over issues such as migration and vaccines as well as anti-Semitism.

More than half the accounts taken down supported either the 5-Star or the League, the two parties in the Rome government coalition, Avaaz said.

Keen to avoid more heavy-handed regulation, the tech giants had pledged in October to fight the spread of fake news. “We’re committed to protecting the integrity of elections within the European Union and in the whole world,” the Facebook spokesman said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Uber board member Ryan Graves (right) rings a ceremonial bell as the company's stock opens for trading during its initial public offering at the New York Stock Exchange Friday. Stacey Cunningham (second from left), president of the NYSE, Tony West (center), Uber's Chief Legal Officer, and CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (second from right) applaud. A fare war between Uber and Lyft has led to billions of dollars in losses for both ride-hailing companies as they fight for passengers and drivers.
All eyes on Uber's second day of trading after debut flop amid Trump trade war, Lyft's drag
Uber's bruised investors have had the weekend to prep for what looks like a rough Monday for markets, partly because the escalation of President Donald Trump's tariff spat with China is set to hamm...
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts on stage during a campaign rally in Panama City, Florida, May 8.
Trump has long seen previous U.S. trade agreements as losers
President Donald Trump's combative approach to trade has been one of the main constants among his often-shifting political views. And he's showing no signs of backing off now, even as the stakes in...
Chinaese Vice Premier Liu He listens to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as they exit the office of the U.S. Trade Representative following a second day of last-ditch trade talks in Washington Friday.
Tariff war looks to threaten Beijing's global economic ambitions
China's intensified tariff war with the Trump administration is threatening Beijing's ambition to transform itself into the dominant player in global technology. The United States is a vital cus...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustration taken in Sarajevo in 2015. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,