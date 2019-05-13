Smoke billows following reported shelling around the village of al-Muntar on the southern edges of Syria's rebel-held Idlib province on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

World

Rebel fire kills five civilians in Syria regime-held town: state media

AFP-JIJI

DAMASCUS - Rebel rocket fire killed four children and a woman Sunday in a regime-held town outside the embattled jihadi bastion of Idlib in northwest Syria, state news agency SANA said.

The bombardment by “terrorist groups” on the Christian-majority town of Suqaylabiyah in Hama province also wounded six other children, SANA said, using its term for rebels and jihadis.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the rockets had been fired from the nearby Idlib region, which is controlled by former al-Qaida affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

The Britain-based war monitor said it was unclear whether HTS or other insurgent groups were behind the attack.

That region of some 3 million people is supposed to be protected from a massive regime assault by a September buffer zone deal signed by government ally Russia and rebel backer Turkey.

But Damascus and its allies have upped their deadly bombardment of the edges of the jihadi bastion in recent weeks, killing dozens and causing tens of thousands to flee, according to the Observatory.

They have also taken several towns this week from the jihadis near Suqaylabiyah.

U.N.-linked aid groups have suspended activities in parts of the Idlib region, as the increased violence since late April has jeopardized the safety of humanitarian workers.

The uptick in air strikes and shelling also displaced 180,000 people between 29 April and 9 May, according to the U.N.

The civil war in Syria has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it started with the brutal repression of anti-government protests in 2011.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A picture taken Sunday shows a sign put up by residents of a new Israeli settlement in the occupied Golan Heights at the entrance gate to the area reading in Hebrew "Trump Heights is not here." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a site for a promised new settlement to be named after U.S. President Donald Trump had been chosen and formal approval was underway.
Israel says site found for Golan 'Trump' settlement
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that a site for a promised new settlement to be named after U.S. President Donald Trump had been chosen and formal approval was underway.
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (left) and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti leave a Mexican restaurant after talking to patrons, in Los Angeles May 8.
Joe Biden seen pulling away in South Carolina with 46%
Just weeks after announcing his presidential run, former Vice President Joe Biden led the Democratic pack in the key South Carolina race, attracting support from 46 percent of likely party primary ...
An oil tanker approaches the new Jetty during the launch of the new $650 million oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, in 2016. The United Arab Emirates said Sunday four commercial ships near Fujairah "were subjected to sabotage operations" after false reports circulated in Lebanese and Iranian media outlets saying there had been explosions at the Fujairah port.
UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port, denies reported blasts
Four commercial vessels were targeted by "sabotage operations" near the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates without causing casualties, the foreign ministry said on Sunday, without givin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Smoke billows following reported shelling around the village of al-Muntar on the southern edges of Syria's rebel-held Idlib province on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI A member of the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) inspects the rubble following shelling by Syrian regime forces and their allies on the village of Maarit Sin in the countryside of the rebel-held Idlib province on Saturday in Syria. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,