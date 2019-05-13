World

Meghan, Harry release baby feet photo for U.S. Mother's Day

AP

LONDON - Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their newborn baby’s feet to mark Meghan’s first Mother’s Day as a mom.

The image posted Sunday on Instagram showed Meghan’s hand cradling the feet of her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with a bed of spring flowers below serving as the background.

The text reads: “Paying tribute to all mothers today — past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you.”

The post also included lines from a poem called “Lands” by Nayyirah Waheed: “my/mother/was/my first country;/ the first place I ever lived.”

Mother’s Day was celebrated Sunday in the United States, Canada and many other countries. Britain’s Mother’s Day was on March 31 this year.

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holds the feet of her baby, Archie, in this SussexRoyal handout photo issued to mark Mother's Day and released Sunday.

