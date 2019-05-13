Former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning speaks to reporters outside the U.S. federal courthouse shortly before appearing before a federal judge and being taken into custody as he held her in contempt of court for refusing to testify before a federal grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia, March 8. | FORD FISCHER / NEWS2SHARE/ VIA REUTERS

Chelsea Manning refusing to testify at grand jury probing WikiLeaks

WASHINGTON - Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning says she’ll refuse to testify on Thursday before a second grand jury investigating WikiLeaks.

But if a judge finds her in contempt of court again, she could wind up back in jail.

Manning spent seven years in prison for leaking hundreds of thousands of classified documents to WikiLeaks. She walked free in May 2017 after President Barack Obama commuted her 35-year sentence.

Recently, she spent two months in jail for refusing to answer one grand jury’s questions about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Now, a second grand jury has subpoenaed her.

She told CNN’s “Reliable Sources” on Sunday that she has nothing more to offer than what she’s already provided in her own case.

