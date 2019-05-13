World / Crime & Legal

Prosecutor: Dogs detected decomposition in man's car in missing Texas girl's case

AP

HOUSTON - Trained dogs detected the scent of human decomposition in the vehicle of a man arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 4-year-old Texas girl, according to a prosecutor.

Derion Vence, 26, remained jailed Sunday on a $1 million bond after being arrested a day earlier on a charge of tampering evidence, specifically a human corpse. His next court appearance is set for Monday.

Houston police said investigators have not found Maleah Davis and the investigation is continuing. Authorities have declined to say whether they believe Vence killed Maleah. But prosecutors said in court documents filed Saturday that Vence could face additional charges, including murder.

The investigation began after Vence told police that men in a truck on May 4 had abducted him, Maleah and his 2-year-old son a day earlier, but had freed him and the boy. Vence told investigators he was left in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land and walked to a hospital, where he reported the girl’s abduction.

Sugar Land police, who initially interviewed him, said his story kept changing and didn’t add up.

Vence, who had lived with Maleah and her mother, reported that his silver Nissan Altima was taken in the abduction, but surveillance video showed that vehicle was used to drop Vence off at the hospital. Police found the car Thursday.

Dogs trained to find cadavers reacted to the trunk of the car, Pat Stayton, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said at Vence’s probable cause court hearing Saturday night.

Surveillance video from a neighbor showed Vence carrying a large, blue laundry basket with a large trash bag from his apartment on May 3, Stayton said. Vence returned three minutes later without the basket and later he was seen leaving the apartment with cleaning supplies, including bleach.

In the silver Nissan, police found a laundry basket that looked like the one Vence took out of his apartment, Stayton said.

“Both of the dogs reacted to the trunk of the silver Nissan that the defendant had driven and that the blue laundry basket was recovered from, indicating that the dogs were responding to the scent of human decomposition in the vehicle,” Stayton said.

Investigators also found blood at the apartment, both in the hallway leading to the bathroom and on surfaces inside the bathroom, Stayton said.

At Saturday night’s hearing, Vence said he planned to hire a defense attorney.

Rodney Brown, an attorney appointed to represent Vence only for Saturday’s hearing, had asked a magistrate judge to set bond at $5,000, saying Vence was a low flight risk and had lived in Houston most of his life.

Stayton argued that Vence was a flight risk and there was “evidence of deception on the part of the defendant with regard to information he gave to police.”

Police have described Vence as Maleah’s stepfather, but Maleah’s mother, Brittany Bowens, said through a spokesman that Vence is her former fiance. Quanell X, a local civil rights activist who spoke to reporters on Bowens’ behalf on Friday, also said that Vence had abused Maleah.

Child Protective Services removed Maleah and her brothers from the home Vence and Bowens shared in August after the girl suffered a head wound, but the children were returned in February, according to an agency spokeswoman.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A picture taken Sunday shows a sign put up by residents of a new Israeli settlement in the occupied Golan Heights at the entrance gate to the area reading in Hebrew "Trump Heights is not here." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a site for a promised new settlement to be named after U.S. President Donald Trump had been chosen and formal approval was underway.
Israel says site found for Golan 'Trump' settlement
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that a site for a promised new settlement to be named after U.S. President Donald Trump had been chosen and formal approval was underway.
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (left) and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti leave a Mexican restaurant after talking to patrons, in Los Angeles May 8.
Joe Biden seen pulling away in South Carolina with 46%
Just weeks after announcing his presidential run, former Vice President Joe Biden led the Democratic pack in the key South Carolina race, attracting support from 46 percent of likely party primary ...
An oil tanker approaches the new Jetty during the launch of the new $650 million oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, in 2016. The United Arab Emirates said Sunday four commercial ships near Fujairah "were subjected to sabotage operations" after false reports circulated in Lebanese and Iranian media outlets saying there had been explosions at the Fujairah port.
UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port, denies reported blasts
Four commercial vessels were targeted by "sabotage operations" near the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates without causing casualties, the foreign ministry said on Sunday, without givin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Deptartment shows Derion Vence. Vence, the man who reported 4-year-old Maleah Davis had been abducted from him last weekend, was arrested near Houston Saturday in connection with her disappearance and police say they have found blood in his apartment linked to her. | HOUSTON POLICE DEPTARTMENT / VIA AP

, , , ,