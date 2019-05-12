World / Crime & Legal

Three people with crossbow bolts in their bodies found dead in German hotel room

AP

BERLIN - German police are investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were found with crossbow bolts in them in a hotel room in Bavaria.

German news agency dpa reported Sunday that employees of a hotel in the town of Passau found the bodies, together with two crossbows, in the room.

Police said the victims, who were found Saturday, were a 53-year-old man and two women aged 33 and 30, all of them German citizens.

They said it is not clear what their relationship was, what happened inside the hotel room or exactly how the three died.

Dpa reported that prosecutors have ordered an autopsy.

