Chinese court slaps Japanese man with 5½-year prison term for spying

A Chinese court has sentenced a Japanese man to 5½ years in prison and ordered the confiscation of his property worth 200,000 yuan (¥3.2 million) for spying, informed sources have said.

The Dalian Intermediate People’s Court in the northeastern province of Liaoning handed down the sentence to the man in his 60s on Friday, the sources said the following day.

The Japanese government has confirmed that the man was detained in Dalian in May 2017 and arrested in September the same year. Details of his spying allegations were not disclosed.

Since 2015, China has detained at least nine Japanese nationals on spying or other charges. The man is the fifth to receive a court ruling.