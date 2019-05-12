Alyssa Milano | MATT SAYLES/INVISION/AP

World / Social Issues

Actress Alyssa Milano's calls for sex strike ignite social media

AP

MILWAUKEE - Actress Alyssa Milano ignited social media with a tweet Friday night calling for women to join her in a sex strike to protest strict abortion bans passed by Republican-controlled legislatures.

The former star of “Charmed” and current cast member of “Insatiable,” which is filmed in Georgia, urged women in her tweet to stop having sex “until we get bodily autonomy back.” Her tweet came days after Georgia became the fourth state in the U.S. this year to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

“We need to understand how dire the situation is across the country,” Milano said Saturday. “It’s reminding people that we have control over our own bodies and how we use them.”

She noted that women have historically withheld sex to protest or advocate for political reform. She cited how Iroquois women refused to have sex in the 1600s as a way to stop unregulated warfare. Most recently, she noted that Liberian women used a sex strike in 2003 to demand an end to a long-running civil war.

Milano received support from fans and fellow actress Bette Midler joined her in also calling for a sex strike with her own tweet. But both liberals and conservatives also lampooned her idea, with conservatives praising her for promoting abstinence and liberals saying she was pushing a false narrative that women only have sex as a favor to men.

Milano said the criticism didn’t bother her and that her tweet was having her desired effect, “which is getting people to talk about the war on women.”

She said she fears one of the laws could eventually be decided by the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court, which Republicans hope will overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.

“That is absolutely horrifying to me,” Milano said. “Anyone who is not completely and totally outraged by this and doesn’t see where this is leading, I think is not taking this threat seriously.”

Milano said people have to determine for themselves how long the sex strike should last. For her part, she hasn’t decided yet how long she will forgo sex.

“I mean I don’t know,” she said. “I sent a tweet last night I haven’t really thought much past that this morning.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa applauds as confetti is launched at the end of the results ceremony at the Independent Electoral Commission Results Center in Pretoria on Saturday.
ANC keeps power in South Africa but scandals cost it votes
The African National Congress easily won South Africa's general election Saturday, but its share of the vote fell, reflecting anger at corruption scandals and racial inequalities that remain entren...
A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin in April last year.
Probe finds F-35's first crash was caused by manufacturing defect, in revelation that could affec...
The crash of a U.S. Marine Corps F-35 that temporarily grounded the entire fleet of next-generation jets in 2018 was caused by a manufacturing defect in a fuel tube made by a United Technologies su...
Youngsters living near Berlin's Tempelhof Air Force Base in 1948 play a game called "Luftbucks" ("Air Bridge") .
70 years after blockade of city by Soviet forces, Berlin Airlift is recalled
Germany on Sunday marked 70 years since the end of the Soviet blockade that sparked the Berlin Airlift, the spectacular humanitarian rescue mission that was the first major salvo of the Cold War. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Alyssa Milano | MATT SAYLES/INVISION/AP

, , , , , , , ,